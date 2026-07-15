K2 Foundation Partners with JOGA to Support Community School in São Paulo, Brazil

A partnership that is built on a shared passion for community, opportunity, and the positive impact that sport can have on young lives.

This partnership is about so much more than fundraising; it's about bringing together two organisations with strong connections to Brazil and a shared commitment to creating brighter futures.” — Shelley Jarlett-Hill

GUILDFORD , UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks an exciting milestone for the K2 Foundation as we announce our first strategic external partnership with JOGA , a football brand inspired by the spirit of Joga Bonito – the beautiful game.The partnership officially launched on 3 July 2026 alongside JOGA's latest Christo product collection. As part of the collaboration, 5% of profits from every Christo purchase are donated to the K2 Foundation to support its ongoing work with Associação Semeando Amor com Tia Mônica in São Paulo, Brazil.This exciting collaboration brings together two organisations connected by a shared passion for community, opportunity, and the positive impact that sport can have on young lives.A shared connection to Brazil:The K2 Foundation’s flagship project is its long-term partnership with Associação Semeando Amor in São Paulo, Brazil, where it has funded the rebuilding of a safe, inspiring community school that serves children and families from a local favela community.What began as a vision to create a safe and inspiring place for children to learn has grown into a long-term commitment to supporting education, wellbeing and opportunity for future generations. Today, that vision is being realised as children are given the opportunity to learn, grow and build brighter futures within a school designed to support them for generations to come.JOGA was born from the culture and creativity of Brazilian football, celebrating the joy, expression, and freedom that make the game so special. Through this partnership, the two organisations are bringing together education and sport to create meaningful impact for young people.More than a donation:Beyond the financial contribution, JOGA has committed to donating products from its youth range, JOGA Starz range directly to the children at Associação Semeando Amor com Tia Mônica.These contributions will help ensure that children not only have access to education and safe learning environments, but also opportunities to play, develop confidence, and experience the benefits that sport can bring.Building futures together:The K2 Foundation believes lasting change is created through partnership. By working alongside organisations that share its values, it can extend its reach, strengthen its impact and create more opportunities for children and young people around the world.Shelley Jarlett-Hill, K2 Foundation Committee member and Global Head of Marketing at K2 Group, said:"From the moment we met the JOGA team, it was clear that we shared a common belief in the power of community, opportunity and inspiring young people to reach their full potential. This partnership is about so much more than fundraising; it's about bringing together two organisations with strong connections to Brazil and a shared commitment to creating brighter futures. We are incredibly grateful for JOGA's support and excited about the impact we can achieve together for the children and communities we serve."This partnership marks the beginning of what the K2 Foundation hopes will be a long and meaningful relationship with JOGA, built on a shared commitment to empowering young people and creating opportunities for future generations.Aimee Sale, Retention & Organic Marketing Lead at JOGA, said:"At JOGA, we have always believed that football has the power to inspire, unite and create opportunity. When we learned about the work of the K2 Foundation and the incredible impact they have made through their school project in Brazil, we knew there was a natural alignment between our organisations. We're proud to support the Foundation through this partnership and look forward to helping create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the pitch."As the Foundation continues to grow, partnerships like this will play an increasingly important role in creating sustainable funding, expanding community impact and supporting long-term projects across K2's global network.Discover the Christo Collection:The Christo collection is now available through the JOGA online store. Every purchase helps the K2 Foundation continue supporting Associação Semeando Amor com Tia Mônica in São Paulo, Brazil, creating opportunities for children through education, community and brighter futures.To learn more about the partnership and explore the Christo collection, visit the JOGA online store and discover how every purchase is helping create lasting impact for the children and communities the Foundation supports.The K2 Foundation would like to thank the team at JOGA for their generosity, passion and shared commitment to creating brighter futures. Together, the two organisations look forward to building a long-term partnership that creates opportunities, strengthens communities and delivers lasting impact.Explore the JOGA Christo Collection here Moving Futures. Delivering Impact.

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