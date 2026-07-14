CXM Founder Joined Wimbledon Finals to Decode One of the World's Most Iconic Premium Experiences

CXM Founder at Wimbledon Finals Sinner vs Zverev Royal Box at Wimbledon Finals

Analyzing one of the world's most enduring premium experiences through the lens of Customer Experience.

Organizations often benchmark competitors. The real opportunity is benchmarking excellence. Some of the best business lessons are found far beyond your own industry.” — Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO of CXM

LONDON, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Founder & CEO of CXM, the Dubai-based customer experience company trusted by leading organizations across the region to elevate customer experience and business performance, Raluca believes that the most valuable business lessons are often found far beyond the industries they ultimately transform.

For Raluca, Wimbledon represented far more than a sporting event. It became a live executive case study in experience design, examining how anticipation, consistency, hospitality and brand discipline create emotional loyalty that extends far beyond sport.

A long-time tennis enthusiast, Raluca described the experience as a rare opportunity to combine a personal passion with her professional mission of helping organizations create experiences customers actively choose to return to.

"Watching world-class tennis was inspiring. But what fascinated me even more was everything happening around the matches, the invisible systems, the traditions, the operational discipline and the countless decisions that shape how millions of people experience Wimbledon."

Looking Beyond the Match

Rather than only focusing on the action on Centre Court, Raluca spent the tournament observing the experience surrounding it from customer journey design and hospitality to wayfinding, operational precision and the subtle rituals that have become synonymous with Wimbledon.

Among the observations that stood out were Wimbledon's discipline in protecting its identity, its deliberate restraint in commercialization, the role of anticipation in shaping perception and the countless operational details that most visitors never consciously notice, yet instinctively feel.

"Wimbledon reminds you that iconic brands aren't built by constantly reinventing themselves. They're built by protecting the moments, traditions and standards people fall in love with" Raluca said.

Beyond Sport

Raluca believes the exercise reinforces a broader shift taking place across industries.

Today's customers no longer compare experiences within a single sector. Patients compare hospitals with hotels. Airline passengers compare airlines with Apple. Citizens compare government services with Amazon. Expectations are increasingly shaped by the best experience people have had anywhere—not necessarily within the same industry.

That reality, she says, makes cross-industry learning more valuable than ever.

The insights from Wimbledon will be translated into CXM's work with organizations looking to strengthen customer loyalty, operational excellence and long-term business performance through better-designed experiences.

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