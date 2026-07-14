Educational Technology Market Forecast To Hit $415Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Educational Technology Market Report 2026 Regions Educational Technology Market Report 2026 Segments Educational Technology Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Educational Technology Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Educational Technology market to surpass $415 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Educational Technology market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Educational Technology Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the educational technology market in 2030, valued at $142 billion. The market is expected to grow from $67 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to widespread adoption of digital learning platforms across educational institutions, increasing deployment of artificial intelligence and adaptive learning technologies, rising demand for remote and hybrid learning environments, growing investments in workforce upskilling and lifelong learning programs, and strong collaboration between educational institutions and technology providers to enhance learning outcomes.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Educational Technology Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the educational technology market in 2030, valued at $126 billion. The market is expected to grow from $59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to high penetration of cloud-based educational solutions, increasing integration of immersive technologies such as augmented and virtual reality in classrooms, expanding use of data analytics for personalized learning, growing demand for digital credentialing and certification platforms, and continuous innovation by technology companies to improve student engagement and educational accessibility.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Educational Technology Market In 2030?

The educational technology market is segmented by type into hardware, software, and content. The software market will be the largest segment of the educational technology market segmented by type, accounting for 47% or $194 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the increasing adoption of learning management systems and virtual classroom platforms, rising demand for personalized and AI-driven learning applications, growing emphasis on educational data management and analytics, expanding integration of cloud-based collaboration tools across institutions, and continuous development of scalable digital learning ecosystems for students and educators.

The educational technology market is segmented by sector into preschool, k-12, higher education, and other sectors.

The educational technology market is segmented by end-user into business and consumer.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Educational Technology Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the educational technology market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Educational Technology Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global educational technology market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate personalized and adaptive digital learning experiences, strengthen access to technology-enabled education through expanding digital connectivity, and expand adoption of online learning and workforce training platforms across global education and corporate training environments.

Growing Demand For Personalized And Adaptive Learning - The growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning is expected to become a key growth driver for the educational technology market by 2030. Educational institutions and training providers are increasingly adopting intelligent learning platforms that tailor educational content according to individual learner needs, preferences, and performance levels. Personalized learning solutions help improve knowledge retention, learning outcomes, and student engagement while enabling educators to deliver targeted instruction. Technology providers are therefore enhancing adaptive learning capabilities through advanced algorithms and real-time assessment tools. This shift toward individualized learning experiences is reinforcing strong market expansion. As a result, the growing demand for personalized and adaptive learning is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Internet Penetration And Smart Device Usage - Rising internet penetration and smart device usage is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the educational technology market by 2030. Greater availability of high-speed internet connectivity and affordable smartphones, tablets, and laptops is enabling broader access to digital education resources across developed and emerging economies. Learners can access educational content anytime and anywhere, supporting flexible and self-paced learning models. Expanding digital infrastructure and increasing technology adoption among students and educators are further strengthening market demand. Consequently, rising internet penetration and smart device usage is projected to contribute around 2.7% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Online Learning And Corporate Training - The increasing adoption of online learning and corporate training is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the educational technology market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly utilizing digital learning platforms to enhance workforce skills, support employee development, and deliver scalable training programs. Educational institutions are also expanding virtual learning offerings to reach wider learner populations and improve educational accessibility. The growing need for continuous professional development and reskilling initiatives is creating sustained demand for advanced learning technologies. Therefore, the increasing adoption of online learning and corporate training is projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Educational Technology Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, the hardware market, and the content market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $228 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for cloud-based learning platforms, expanding deployment of connected educational devices, growing emphasis on interactive and multimedia-rich educational content, increasing integration of artificial intelligence into learning environments, and continuous innovation in digital education delivery models. This momentum reflects the education sector’s focus on improving learning accessibility, enhancing educational effectiveness, and supporting lifelong learning initiatives, accelerating growth across the global educational technology ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $109 billion, the hardware market by $88 billion, and the content market by $31 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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