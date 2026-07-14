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Exploring Trusted Suppliers Supporting the Growth of Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Systems

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 14, 2026 — The global hybrid inverter industry is experiencing rapid growth as the demand for renewable energy integration, energy storage solutions, and efficient power management continues to increase. Hybrid inverters, which combine solar power generation with battery storage capabilities, are becoming increasingly important for residential, commercial, and industrial energy applications. Leveraging strong manufacturing capabilities, advanced power electronics technologies, and comprehensive supply chain advantages, Chinese hybrid inverter manufacturers are playing a significant role in the global clean energy market. Within this dynamic industry, five Chinese manufacturers have distinguished themselves through product reliability, technological innovation, and commitment to providing efficient energy solutions.1. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hefei, is one of the world's largest inverter suppliers. Together with Huawei, the two companies accounted for 55% of global solar inverter shipments in 2024 (Wood Mackenzie). Sungrow offers a comprehensive hybrid inverter portfolio ranging from residential single-phase to utility-scale three-phase units, with products compliant with IEC 62109-1/-2 (Europe) and UL 1741 SB (North America). The company operates manufacturing bases across China, India, and Brazil, providing localized service.2. GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd., based in Suzhou, is a publicly listed inverter manufacturer (SHA: 688390) known for its residential and commercial hybrid inverters. GoodWe's products include the ES, EH, and BT series, offering high MPPT efficiency and IP65-rated enclosures. The company reports strong market presence in Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. GoodWe inverters support both single-phase and three-phase configurations and are compatible with LiFePO4 battery systems. The company holds multiple international certifications including CE, TÜV, and AS/NZS 4777.3. Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd.Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd., established in 2005 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SHE: 300763), operates under the Solis brand. The company is a leading player in the global inverter market, with a strong focus on R&D and manufacturing. Solis hybrid inverters cover power ranges from 3 kW to 50 kW, featuring multiple MPPT inputs and IP66 protection for outdoor installation. The product line is widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial PV + storage systems, with compliance to IEC and UL standards.4. Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology Co., Ltd.Ningbo Deye Inverter Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Deye Group (SHE: 605117), specializes in hybrid inverters for residential and C&I applications. Deye is recognized for its advanced hybrid inverter technology that enables seamless on-grid and off-grid operation. The company's products include the SUN series (3–12 kW single-phase, 6–30 kW three-phase) with high charging/discharging efficiency and wide battery voltage ranges. Deye inverters are popular in Europe, Africa, and the Americas, supported by local warehouses and technical support.5. Guangdong Yeyanghong Energy Technology Co.,Ltd.(Yeyanghong Energy): Flexible OEM/ODM partner with deep manufacturing heritageGuangdong Yeyanghong Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: Yeyanghong Energy) is a high-tech enterprise founded in 2006, integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. The company employs approximately 400 staff and operates a manufacturing facility covering over 30,000 square meters, with an annual production capacity of 20 million sets of controllers. Its R&D team consists of 15 engineers.Main products include On-Grid Inverter, Off-Grid Inverter, Micro Inverter , All In One Energy Storage System, BESS, Stacked Home Energy Storage System, Wall Mounted & Floor Standing Battery, and PCBA. Yeyanghong serves major markets including USA, EU, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Australia, Africa, South America, and Central America, with export business accounting for 90% of total sales.The company offers a Hybrid Inverter model in 6KW / 10KW / 12KW / 15KW power ratings, with input voltage options of 12V / 24V / 48V and output voltage meeting both EU standard 220V~230V and US standard 110V~120V. Protection levels range from IP21 to IP67, and the inverter supports 50Hz / 60Hz grid frequency. It is made of aluminium alloy and applicable to industries including photovoltaic new energy, power grid, wind power, telecommunication & IDC data center, industrial manufacturing, new energy transportation, military & remote off-grid scenarios, household & outdoor consumer, and agriculture.Yeyanghong's complete portfolio also includes Battery Energy Storage Systems (e.g., MF-6.2K+10KWh, MF-12K+16KWh) utilizing LiFePO4 technology and offering cycle life up to 8000 cycles at 90% DOD. The wall-mounted and floor-standing batteries (5KWh, 10KWh, 16KWh) come with a 5-year warranty and IP21–IP67 protection, making them suitable for diverse environments including outdoor, telecommunication, and off-grid installations.Yeyanghong positions itself as a flexible OEM/ODM partner for global buyers. The company's recognized certifications include High-Tech Enterprise of Guangdong Province and Provincial Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise.Contact Information:• Name: Kevin Xia• Email: admin@yeyanghong.com• Tel: +86-18042878526• Whatsapp: +86-18042878526• Website: www.yeyanghong.com ConclusionAs the global energy transition accelerates, Chinese hybrid inverter manufacturers continue to lead in both volume and technology. While established giants like Sungrow, GoodWe, Ginlong, and Deye dominate with scale and brand recognition, Yeyanghong Energy offers global buyers a credible, flexible, and cost-effective alternative with deep OEM/ODM capabilities, a broad product ecosystem, and a strong manufacturing heritage since 2006.

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