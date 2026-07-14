Đurić: Serbia Remains Firmly Committed to Its Partnership with the United Nations

Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated today at the First Meeting of the Joint Steering Committee under the United Nations–Republic of Serbia Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2026–2030 that Serbia remains firmly committed to the United Nations system, multilateralism and respect for international law, emphasizing that it views cooperation with the United Nations as a strategic partnership contributing to the achievement of the country's national development priorities.

Opening the inaugural session of the Joint Steering Committee, Minister Đurić said the meeting marked the beginning of a new phase in the partnership between the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations system, founded on mutual trust, shared responsibility and clearly defined results. He noted that the world is facing profound geopolitical, technological and economic changes and stressed that dialogue, cooperation and respect for international law are now more necessary than ever.

He recalled that last year marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, noting that the milestone reaffirmed the Organization’s enduring role in preserving peace, advancing sustainable development and promoting international cooperation. He added that Serbia regards its cooperation with the United Nations as a strategic commitment and an important pillar in achieving its national and development priorities.

Đurić said that the Cooperation Framework represents the most tangible form of partnership between Serbia and the United Nations, adding that Serbia particularly appreciates the fact that the document recognizes the importance of the activities of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. He stressed that this is of fundamental importance for the consistent observance of international law and for safeguarding peace, security and the rights of all communities in Kosovo and Metohija.

According to the Minister, Serbia is entering a new phase of cooperation with the United Nations as a country that has achieved significant economic and institutional progress. As a result, cooperation is increasingly based on knowledge-sharing, innovation, public policy development and joint initiatives, rather than primarily on development assistance.

Đurić emphasized that the new Cooperation Framework is fully aligned with Serbia’s national development priorities and underlined that the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Serbia’s European Union accession process are mutually complementary, as reforms in the areas of the rule of law, education, healthcare, digitalization and social policy simultaneously contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and advancing toward European standards.

Reviewing the progress achieved so far, the Minister pointed out that, according to the latest data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Serbia, the country has achieved more than 50 percent of the Sustainable Development Goals, exceeding the global average. He particularly highlighted progress in healthcare, poverty reduction, gender equality and the empowerment of women.

He noted that Serbia continues to face important challenges, including demographic trends, climate change, the further strengthening of institutions, and the continuation of the green and digital transition. In this context, he said the new Cooperation Framework provides a solid foundation for building a more resilient and competitive society.

Minister Đurić stressed that the success of the Cooperation Framework would be measured by tangible results that improve the lives of citizens rather than by the number of documents adopted. He reaffirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would remain fully committed to its implementation, in close cooperation with the Ministry for European Integration, the United Nations Country Team and all relevant institutions of the Republic of Serbia.

In addition to Minister Đurić and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Serbia, Matilde Mordt, the opening session of the First Meeting of the Joint Steering Committee under the United Nations–Republic of Serbia Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2026–2030 was also addressed by Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starović.