Felix Prehn's Goat Academy Welcomes 26,000th Student as Trustpilot Score Reached 4.6

Felix Prehn's Goat Academy Felix Nikolas Prehn, Goat Academy founder and Winston Felix Nikolas Prehn and Winston, his golden retriever and co-host on YouTube

With 26K students, 670K subscribers and a 4.6 Trustpilot score Goat Academy brings Felix Prehn closer to his goal of teaching 1 million people the stock market.

The stock market is full of risks. The only way to lower the probability of serious losses is to learn the rules and playbooks that Wall Street experts and bankers know but never share.” — Felix Prehn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Felix Prehn's Goat Academy Welcomes its 26,000th Student as Trustpilot Score Reached 4.6

Goat Academy welcomed its 26,000th student this week. What draws so many people to learn the market from Felix Prehn? The reasons are the method and approach, the same ones behind a YouTube channel nearing 600,000 subscribers and a Trustpilot average of 4.6.

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STOCK TRADING COACHING METHOD BASED ON REDUCING THE RISK OF LOSSES

So what explains the 4.6 score on Trustpilot? A method Goat Academy calls the Wall Street Protocol.

* Each student gets a personal coach.

* One-on-one sessions are bookable through the website at a chosen time.

* Live daily Zoom lectures fill the rest, and every recording is available afterwards.

Students learn where to place a stop-loss, how large a position should be, and where to exit before any trade. Emotional control is the goal.

Course participants remove irritation and frustration from their investing because they adopt a strategy of moving with the market current, not against it.

Besides the assigned coach, every student is paired with the Customer Success Manager, who checks in daily and helps with group sessions.

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WHAT STUDENTS VALUE MOST ABOUT THE GOAT ACADEMY COURSE

Students feel backed up, and no one faces the market alone. Trustpilot put it plainly after reading 171 reviews:

"Reviewers overwhelmingly had a great experience with this company. Customers consistently praise the knowledgeable and supportive staff, including coaches and client success managers, who are genuinely invested in their progress and provide clear explanations. The program's structure and material are frequently highlighted as practical and easy to follow…"

Every backed-up student brings Felix Prehn one step closer to a goal he set years ago.

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FELIX PREHN'S GOAL OF HELPING ONE MILLION PEOPLE ACHIEVE FINANCIAL FREEDOM

Felix Prehn often says:

"The stock market is full of risks. The only way to lower the probability of serious losses is to learn the rules and playbooks that Wall Street experts and bankers know but never share. My goal is to help one million people achieve their financial freedom."

Felix Prehn keeps it simple. He wants education to reach people schools and banks have left behind. That is why over 90% of the education is free on YouTube, podcast channels, and Felix’s websites.

The main premise behind all the shared knowledge is best explained by Felix himself:

"I am not telling you what to do. I am not a registered financial advisor. The only thing I am registered as is the proud owner of a Golden Retriever named Winston. What I do share is knowledge I gained from Wall Street mentors and years in the markets, so you can make better decisions."

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ABOUT FELIX PREHN'S GOAT ACADEMY AND ITS COACHING TEAM

Founded in 2020, Goat Academy teaches stock-market skills to everyday investors. Felix Prehn, an economist and former investment banker, heads the school and has built the faculty, along with coaches and mentors. The coaches have a deep institutional background. The senior coaches are former hedge fund managers, NASDAQ market makers, and institutional portfolio managers.

Specifically, coaches have backgrounds at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch, and Société Générale. Together, they have more than 150 years of institutional experience.

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Contact Details:

Goat Academy Ltd

7017D, 3 Tsun Wen Road

Tuen Mun, N.T., Hong Kong

felix@goatacademy.org

goatacademy.org

+1 704 909 05 40

The Unthinkable is About to Happen to Stocks

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