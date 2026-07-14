Locally commissioned theatre play for babies Sounds of WOODerland premieres in August in the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” Cultural Affairs Bureau holds promotional event to reinforce artistic and cultural collaboration

MACAU, July 14 - The fourth commissioned work under the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s programme “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, the theatre play for babies Sounds of WOODerland, will be staged at Box I of the Macao Cultural Centre from 5 to 10 August. During the presentation period, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will specially host a “Local Program Presentation Session”, inviting representatives from stage production companies, theatres and arts festivals related to children’s performing arts from Chinese Mainland and neighbouring regions. The Session aims to promote original works by Macao’s performing arts sector and explore collaboration opportunities.

The Session will be held on 8 August at 4:30pm at the Macao Cultural Centre. Registration is open to performing arts-related associations or companies legally registered in Macao, or individuals aged 18 or above holding a Macao Resident Identity Card. The Session will be conducted primarily in Mandarin, and no interpretation services will be provided. Each presentation is limited to 5 minutes. Interested parties may download the registration form from the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo from 10am on 15 July to 5pm on 3 August. Completed forms should be submitted via email to cpap@icm.gov.mo. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The Session is also open to observers. For registration or enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6374 during office hours.

The theatre play for babies Sounds of WOODerland, integrated in the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival”, was created by local producer Chan Si Kei, composer and percussionist Yukie Lai, together with Luxembourger musical director Jean Bermes and Austrian choreographer Ela Baumann, trailing on the success of the baby theatre play Sweet Dreams in the Woods. Featuring original percussion and improvisation, handcrafted instruments and distinctive sound installations, the play is a multi-dimensional soundscape packed with dynamic body movements, engaging babies’ senses through playful exploration.