Food sample of a food establishment fails test again for which IAM orders immediate suspension of business and rectification measures

MACAU, July 14 - During a follow-up food sampling for a recent case where anomalies had been found in food samples, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) detected Salmonella in a random food sample collected from the same food establishment. As the involved food establishment, “Healer Bar”, was found to have supplied food with “unsatisfactory” level of bacteria again within a short period of time, IAM has ordered an immediate suspension of business for rectification, thorough cleaning and disinfection of food handling and storage areas, and a comprehensive review of food production and preparation processes. The issue will be continuously followed up and investigated by IAM.

The random food sample concerned was titled “prawn tomalley and crab meat ochazuke” (containing undercooked egg) and collected from “Healer Bar” in Travessa do Padre Soares, Macau. The result revealed that Salmonella was present in the sample and its level was “unsatisfactory” pursuant to Macao’s “Microbiological Guidelines for Ready-to-eat Food”. This May, another product, i.e. rice bowl with slow-cooked meat, from the same establishment was found to contain excessive Clostridium perfringens, for which IAM immediately followed up on the issue and ordered the establishment to stop selling the product concerned and reorganise the preparation and handling process of the relevant product. As the repeat non-compliance of food samples from the establishment took place within a short period of time, IAM, considering the food safety hazards, has ordered an immediate suspension of business, thorough cleaning and disinfection of food handling and storage areas, and a comprehensive review and optimisation of food production and preparation processes. The relevant products can only be supplied after passing IAM’s follow-up inspection and subsequent laboratory re-testing. The bureau will continue with the follow-up and investigation, and take prosecution actions if any violations of the “Food Safety Law” are found.

Salmonella exists widely in domesticated and wild animals and is commonly found in edible animals, offal and offal products. Salmonella infection is often caused by the consumption of contaminated raw or undercooked eggs or egg products, milk or dairy products, meat or meat products, etc. The bacteria, however, cannot survive high temperatures, and can be killed by thorough cooking of food. Individuals infected with Salmonella would often experience symptoms like acute fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, and sometimes vomiting.

IAM urges members of the sector to strictly adhere to food hygiene and safety guidelines when handling food, properly handle and separate the storage of raw food and cooked food to avoid cross-contamination, ensure thorough cooking of food during the preparation process, use pasteurised eggs or egg products for ready-to-eat raw egg dishes, pay attention to environmental and personal hygiene, and ensure that the storage and production processes of food ingredients and food products are safe and hygienic. High-risk individuals, such as the elderly, infants and young children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune system, should avoid consuming raw or undercooked food.