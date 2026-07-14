Taiwan Invites Vancouver Travellers to Experience a Summer of Festivals, Fireworks, Arts, and Culture

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) invites Canadian travellers to discover Taiwan through a lively calendar of seasonal festivals, cultural celebrations, fireworks, music, family activities, and creative events taking place across the island.From riverside fireworks in Taipei to performing arts, family-friendly exhibitions, puppetry, music, and lakeside celebrations across the island, Taiwan’s summer event season offers visitors a colourful and memorable way to experience its culture, energy, and hospitality.“Summer is one of the most exciting times to visit Taiwan,” said Sylvia S.H. Lee, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s San Francisco Office, which oversees the Western Canada market. “Across the island, visitors can enjoy festivals, performances, fireworks, night markets, cultural events, and seasonal food that show Taiwan at its most vibrant. For Canadian travellers, Taiwan offers not only beautiful scenery and convenient transportation, but also a full calendar of events that make every trip feel special.”TAIPEI SUMMER FESTIVAL: FIREWORKS, MUSIC, AND RIVERSIDE CULTUREOne of the season’s signature highlights is the Taipei Summer Festival, taking place from July 25 to August 15 at Dadaocheng Wharf and Yanping Riverside Park. Set along the Tamsui River in Taipei’s historic Datong District, the festival features themed fireworks, live music, riverside light installations, cruise boats, food vendors, and a lively evening atmosphere.FULONG INTERNATIONAL SAND SCULPTURE ART FESTIVALOn Taiwan’s northeast coast, the 2026 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival runs from May 29 to October 26 at Fulong Beach. This year’s theme, “Global Summer Sand Sculpture Party,” turns the beach into a large-scale outdoor art exhibition inspired by internationally acclaimed films and popular animated characters. Fulong is one of Taiwan’s best-known summer destinations, known for its golden sand beach, coastal scenery, cycling routes, and easy rail access. The sand sculpture festival combines art, entertainment, seaside leisure, and family-friendly travel, making it a strong addition to any northern Taiwan summer itinerary.SUMMER EVENTS BEYOND TAIPEIIn Yunlin County, the Yunlin International Puppets Arts Festival celebrates Taiwan’s beloved glove puppetry tradition. Held in Huwei Township, a historic centre of the art form, the festival combines outdoor performances, international troupes, traditional masters, modern creativity, and family-friendly programming.In Taichung, Horizon Ablaze runs through August 30 at Taichung Art Museum, bringing together artists from Taiwan and around the world to explore the shared human experience of heat through painting, videos, and sound installations.TAIWAN EAST COAST LAND ARTS FESTIVAL & MOONLIT SEA CONCERTOn Taiwan’s east coast, the 2026 Taiwan East Coast Land Arts Festival & Moonlit Sea Concert offers travellers an immersive combination of music, dance, art, and ocean scenery in an open-air setting. Held at Torik Visitor Center in Taitung County, the Moonlit Sea Concert series takes place on selected dates from June through September. Rather than a traditional concert setting, the event invites audiences to sit on the ground beneath the open sky, with the sea as a backdrop and moonlight forming part of the experience. With performances, themed concerts, and a handicrafts market, the event invites visitors to slow down and experience the artistic and natural beauty of Taiwan’s Pacific coast.SUN MOON LAKE MUSIC AND FIREWORKS FESTIVALAs summer turns toward autumn, the Sun Moon Lake Music and Fireworks Festival begins on September 12 and runs through November 15. Set around Taiwan’s largest lake, the festival combines music, fireworks, sports, local culture, cycling, regional products, and lakeside activities. With fireworks reflected across the water and performances held in one of Taiwan’s most scenic destinations, the festival offers a memorable reason to explore central Taiwan. Visitors can complement the event with lakeside cycling, boat rides, tea experiences, indigenous cultural activities, and peaceful stays in the surrounding mountain landscape.A SEASON OF FOOD, NIGHT MARKETS, AND COOL SUMMER FLAVOURSTaiwan’s summer festivals are also a gateway to the island’s famous food culture. Visitors can cool down with shaved ice, mango desserts, fruit teas, cold-brewed high mountain tea, iced coffee, soft-serve treats, and seasonal tropical fruits.Evenings are ideal for exploring night markets, riverside paths, outdoor concerts, local food streets, and festival markets. Whether trying bubble tea, grilled snacks, oyster omelettes, beef noodles, regional seafood, or local specialties, food is an essential part of the summer experience in Taiwan.PLAN A SUMMER TRIP TO TAIWANTaiwan’s compact geography and convenient transportation make it easy for visitors to build a festival-focused itinerary. International visitors can also explore travel offers such as Taiwan PASS [ twpass.tw ] and free half-day transit tours for eligible passengers with layovers of 7 to 24 hours [ halfdaytour.taiwan.net.tw ].With fireworks, folk traditions, performing arts, exhibitions, music, food, and scenic celebrations unfolding across the island, Taiwan offers Canadian travellers a summer filled with discovery.For more information on visiting Taiwan, Canadians can contact the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver at Unit 626, 6081 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC V6Y 2B2, or by phone at +1 (672) 202-8988.This press release and related files can be found here: bit.ly/TaiwanSummerFun ABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATIONThe Taiwan Tourism Administration is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for tourism policy development, destination marketing, and international visitor promotion. In Western Canada, tourism marketing activities are managed by the San Francisco Office of the Taiwan Tourism Administration. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is “Waves of Wonder.” For more information, please visit eng.taiwan.net.tw.Follow us on social media in North America:- Instagram: @taiwantourism.na- Facebook: Tour Taiwan - America

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