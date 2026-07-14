Lingerie Fighting Championships Announces Strategic Partnership with Angelica Ko's Dragon Rage Gym in Sardinia, Italy

Angelica Ko trains Michela Corona for her upcoming LFC debut

LFC opens Academy Europe at Dragon Rage in Sardinia, Italy

Lingerie Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:BOTY)

Dragon Rage was built to give fighters the space and coaching they need to compete at the highest level, and there's no better partner for that mission than LFC.” — Angelica Ko

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LFC star to train European fighters and host six annual LFC events at new Sardinia venue; partnership kicks off with LFC's Halloween season finale, featuring Queen of the Cage champion Michela Corona Lingerie Fighting Championships (LFC), the world’s leading all-female sports entertainment league, today announced a strategic partnership with LFC star Angelica Ko and her newly opened Dragon Rage training gym and event venue in Sardinia, Italy.The multi-year agreement establishes Dragon Rage as LFC's official European training hub and event home, with Ko taking on an expanded role as head trainer for the promotion's growing roster of European fighters. Beginning next year, Dragon Rage will host six LFC Academy Europe events annually, marking the promotion's most significant international expansion to date."Dragon Rage was built to give fighters the space and coaching they need to compete at the highest level, and there's no better partner for that mission than LFC," said Angelica Ko. "I can't wait to help develop the next generation of European talent and bring world-class fight nights to Sardinia."LFC leadership echoed that enthusiasm, calling the partnership a natural next step in the promotion's international growth and a vote of confidence in Ko's vision for Dragon Rage as a home for elite competition and coaching.“In addition to being an undefeated boxer and one of LFC’s top European contenders, Ko is an amazing businesswoman,” LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “It’s been a real pleasure watching her vision for Dragon Rage and LFC Academy Europe come to life.”Halloween Season Finale to Debut at Dragon Rage This YearAhead of the six-event annual slate beginning next year, LFC's marquee Halloween show and season finale will take place at Dragon Rage this year, giving fans an early look at the venue and its growing stable of fighters.The card will mark the promotion debut of several Dragon Rage fighters, headlined by Michela Corona, winner of LFC's inaugural Queen of the Cage tournament. Corona claimed the title after outlasting a field of 31 other prospects, establishing herself as one of the promotion's most exciting rising stars heading into her LFC debut."Everything I've worked for has led to this moment," said Corona. "Winning Queen of the Cage was the beginning — now I get to show the world what Dragon Rage fighters are made of on LFC's biggest stage of the year."A New Era for LFC in EuropeThe Dragon Rage partnership reflects LFC's ongoing commitment to expanding its global footprint, developing new fighter talent, and delivering premium live events to fans around the world. With Ko's training expertise and Dragon Rage's state-of-the-art facility, LFC aims to build a lasting pipeline of European competitors while giving Sardinia a front-row seat to the action.Tickets and additional details for the Halloween season finale at Dragon Rage will be announced in the coming weeks at www.LFCfights.com About Lingerie Fighting ChampionshipsLingerie Fighting Championships (LFC) is a global combat sports promotion showcasing elite female athletes across multiple fight disciplines, known for its high-production live events and star-making platform for competitors worldwide.About Dragon RageLocated in Sardinia, Italy, Dragon Rage is a training gym and event venue founded by LFC star Angelica Ko, dedicated to developing world-class fighters and hosting premier live combat sports events.Media Contact: Shaun Donnelly, LFC CEO, 702-505-0743, shaun@LFCfights.com

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