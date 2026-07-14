Excelencia by Tipz Wins Iron in A' Packaging Design Award

Excelencia

Guardiao Excelencia Conilon Coffee Packaging Receives International Iron A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Excelencia by Tipz as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of packaging design, and this distinction acknowledges work that meets rigorous professional and industrial standards. Excelencia, a coffee packaging developed for premium Conilon, was recognized for its considered approach to structure, material, and brand narrative. The honor positions the project among internationally evaluated designs assessed by an expert jury panel. This achievement reflects the studio's commitment to thoughtful, culturally grounded packaging design.The recognition of Excelencia holds relevance for the wider packaging industry, where premiumization and traceable origin continue to shape consumer expectations. The design demonstrates how tactile and structural techniques can communicate quality without relying on additional ink or resource-heavy finishing. For producers and brands, the project illustrates a viable path to repositioning a historically undervalued product within the specialty segment. The work aligns with current interest in restrained material use and sensory engagement at the shelf. Its measurable commercial outcome also offers stakeholders a practical reference point for design-led value creation.Excelencia builds a multi-sensory identity around the iconography of a guardian archangel. Low-relief embossing renders the protective wing motif as a three-dimensional texture on the surface, adding sophistication through light and touch alone. A precision wing-shaped die-cut forms the opening panel, transforming access into a deliberate ritual, while a gold hot-stamp seal on the front face marks individual producer recognition. Soft-touch matte lamination across all exterior surfaces reinforces material quality and provides contrast to the embossed relief. Produced in structured cardboard with processes compatible with mid-run commercial printing, the design balances symbolic complexity with production feasibility.This recognition supports Tipz in its continued exploration of design that connects cultural meaning with commercial performance. Following the January 2025 launch, the Natural variant recorded a 50 percent sales increase and the Fermented variant a 30 percent increase, providing measurable evidence of the design strategy. The award may encourage further work that elevates regional products beyond commodity status through traceable origin and craftsmanship. For the studio's team, the distinction reinforces an ongoing pursuit of considered, results-driven design.Project MembersExcelencia was developed by the Tipz team, with Ricardo Montenegro serving as Creative Director and Mateus Montenegro as Creative Designer. Gabriel Mendes contributed as Art Assistant, and Ian Fassina developed the copy as Copywriter.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its features, and its creators at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Tipz (Design Studio)Tipz is an independent boutique creative agency based in Vitoria, Brazil, founded by professionals with experience in major global advertising agencies. The company develops campaigns, branding systems, packaging design, and strategic communication projects for local, national, and international clients. Its work combines creative thinking, design, and business strategy to build brands with cultural relevance and market impact. Tipz has received recognition in national and international creative and design awards, including Cannes Lions finalist projects and internationally awarded packaging designs.About Guardiao (Coffee Brand)Cafe Guardiao is the proprietary roasted and ground coffee brand of Cooabriel, launched in March 2019 as the cooperative's first industrialized consumer product. The brand brings the cooperative's Conilon coffee production directly to retail, establishing a traceable, cooperative-origin product in a segment previously dominated by large national brands. Cafe Guardiao is produced exclusively from 100 percent Conilon coffee grown by Cooabriel's member farming families in Espirito Santo and Bahia, carries the ABIC quality seal, and is available in Tradicional and Extra Forte lines in 250g and 500g formats. Both lines are roasted and ground at the Industria Cafe Guardiao in Sao Domingos do Norte, a dedicated facility opened in 2023. The brand underwent a full visual repositioning in January 2025 to strengthen shelf presence and communicate its cooperative origin and quality credentials.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. Within the Packaging Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovation, sustainability and eco-friendliness, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, and cultural relevance. Recipients are recognized for technical competence, practical innovation, and a solid understanding of design principles applied with creativity. These designs demonstrate know-how and talent while addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful execution. The distinction acknowledges works that integrate industry best practices and contribute meaningful improvements to quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands from across the packaging and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://packagingdesignawards.net

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