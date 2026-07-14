blueBriX partners with New Hope Treatment Centers to advance residential behavioral healthcare

Building blocks for digital health

New Hope Treatment Centers leverages blueBriX's EHR platform to deliver coordinated behavioral healthcare while strengthening clinical and operational workflows

We've seen what residential behavioral healthcare asks of the people who deliver it. That's why the blueBriX platform was built around a conscience - enabling care teams to focus on what matters most.” — Shameem C Hameed, CEO of blueBriX.

MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- blueBriX is proud to announce a landmark strategic partnership with New Hope Treatment Centers, a nationally recognized provider of residential and community-based behavioral healthcare operating in South Carolina, serving adolescents through six distinct treatment programs.Through this partnership, New Hope Treatment Centers will leverage blueBriX's EHR platform to support the delivery of coordinated, individualized behavioral healthcare while strengthening the clinical and operational workflows that underpin residential treatment. PRTF and residential behavioral healthcare come with unique operational realities — dynamic staffing across communities, complex care coordination, stringent compliance requirements, and the need for workflows that adapt to real-world clinical settings. blueBriX was built with exactly this kind of complexity in mind. The partnership gives New Hope Treatment Centers the capabilities to strengthen their processes and serve their patients and communities even better."We've seen what residential behavioral healthcare asks of the people who deliver it — the long hours, the complexity, the constant vigilance care like this demands," said Shameem C Hameed, CEO of blueBriX. "That's why blueBriX wasn't built around a strategy. It was built around a conscience. Partnering with New Hope Treatment Centers means giving their care teams back time and peace of mind, so they can stay focused on what matters most — the children and families who need them."The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing behavioral healthcare through innovation, flexibility, and clinician-centered technology. By combining New Hope Treatment Centers' expertise in residential behavioral health with blueBriX's configurable healthcare platform, the organizations aim to create a scalable digital foundation capable of evolving alongside changing clinical, operational, and regulatory needs."The blueBriX team blew us away with their unique product, their passion for making a difference in the mental health space, and the individualized support, service, and solutions they've consistently provided us starting with the very first call." Merri-Shannon Herndon, Director of Informatics & Analytics of New Hope Treatment CentersThis partnership further strengthens blueBriX's growing presence in behavioral health and reinforces its commitment to delivering adaptable technology solutions for organizations with complex care coordination needs.About blueBriXblueBriX is a global digital health company advancing the future of behavioral health and value-based care through its AI-powered care coordination and orchestration platform. With behavioral health as a core focus, blueBriX supports providers across outpatient, residential, and psychiatric care settings in delivering more coordinated, personalized, and outcomes-driven care. By seamlessly connecting providers, payers, and patients, its solutions span care management, patient engagement, and revenue cycle optimization — helping behavioral health and healthcare organizations worldwide reduce inefficiencies, improve patient experiences, and scale innovation at speed. With a mission to empower the healthcare ecosystem, blueBriX partners with leading organizations to turn data and technology into measurable impact for the patients and communities they serve.About New Hope Treatment CentersNew Hope Treatment Centers, nationally recognized for behavioral healthcare, provides comprehensive residential and community-based services to children and their families. On a five-acre campus in Rock Hill, South Carolina, New Hope offers specialized residential services for male and female adolescents ages 12 to 21 through six distinct programs. New Hope is a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF), fully accredited by the Joint Commission, and also operates a fully accredited private school and offers comprehensive medical/dental care and recreational therapy services on site.

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