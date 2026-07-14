CTF 68 Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

ROTA, Spain (July 10, 2026) – Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68 held a combined change of command and retirement ceremony at Naval Station Rota, July 10, 2026, which marked the transfer of leadership from Capt. Jeremy Wheat to Capt. Leslie Slootmaker and celebrated Wheat’s retirement after 26 years of naval service.

"It’s been an honor to serve alongside the women and men of CTF 68,” said Wheat. “They stepped up when their country needed them most with dedication, conviction, resilience, and flexibility – the core characteristics of an outstanding expeditionary force.”

While commanding CTF 68, Wheat led 900 Sailors and Marines who operated throughout Europe and Africa, continuing to strengthen key naval relationships with NATO allies and partners. His leadership has been a driving force behind CTF 68 that continually evolved the command to a superior posture of readiness for high-end, sustained combat through the execution of more than 120 distinct joint and combined exercises.

During a time of competing priorities and reallocation of forces from the European and African theaters, Wheat led his expeditionary team to maintain a near continuous presence throughout both areas of responsibility, reassuring allies and partners, while also deterring adversaries.

Vice Adm. Jeffrey T. Anderson, commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, commander, Task Force SIX, and commander, Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provided keynote remarks during the ceremony.

“It is an honor to join you as we celebrate two significant events: a change of command and the retirement of a dedicated leader, Capt. Jeremy Wheat, as he concludes a remarkable 26-year career of naval service,” said Anderson. “I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Capt. Leslie Slootmaker. Leslie, we are thrilled to have you lead this exceptional team. Your reputation precedes you, and we look forward to the energy and expertise you will bring to Task Force 68.”

Anderson also thanked Spanish naval officers in attendance and acknowledged the U.S. Navy and Spanish navy’s extensive partnership.

“Thank you for your country’s continued friendship and hospitality to the U.S. Navy,” said Anderson. “Our countries’ storied history and friendship even predates the birth of our nation … It is notable that our first U.S. Naval presence in Europe, known as the Mediterranean Squadron, during the Barbary Wars in the early 1800s, was based in the Balearic island of Minorca. Appropriately enough, the birthplace of the elder Farragut. Today, this squadron is known as U.S. Sixth Fleet with five of its destroyers based here in Rota.”

Anderson also highlighted significant achievements Wheat accomplished since taking command of CTF 68 in September 2024, earning him his second Legion of Merit medal.

“During a period of unprecedented theater volatility, Jeremy’s steadfast leadership was tested and proven,” said Anderson. “He provided poised and steady command through the compounding pressures of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and multiple Middle East escalations. When tragedy struck in Lithuania, his calm, confident, and empathetic coordination was instrumental in the successful recovery of a submerged U.S. Army vehicle and, most importantly, the dignified and respectful repatriation of four fallen U.S. Soldiers.”

During Wheat’s tenure, he ensured that the seven subordinate task groups could execute the full spectrum of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF) mission across two combatant commands. The task force earned a landmark certification as 6th Fleet’s Expeditionary Forward Command Element during BALTOPS 2025 that showcased the NECF’s capability of expeditionary operations and logistics on a global stage.

During the ceremony, Wheat also imparted words of encouragement to Slootmaker.

"It’s always been about the Sailors and helping them develop a mindset to be 1% better every day,” said Wheat. “I know each Sailor will continue to thrive under your leadership. There will continue to be challenges along the way, but at a time when autonomous self-driving systems are all the rage, it is this team of dedicated Sailors, civilians, and contractors, leveraging emerging technologies, that will become a nearly autonomous warfighting machine with your guidance, vision, and steady hand. I am confident this team will continue to build and reach the highest levels of military standards and achievements with your leadership.”

Slootmaker made her first remarks as the new commodore and emphasized the impact Task Force 68 has had since its establishment.

“As I assume command today, I recognize that Task Force 68 is far more than an operational headquarters,” said Slootmaker. “Through the dedication of this staff and our task groups, CTF 68 has synchronized operations, logistics, and expeditionary capabilities across Europe and Africa, strengthening enduring partnerships while providing continuous support to ongoing maritime operations. Whether enabling 6th Fleet objectives, advancing interoperability with our NATO Allies and regional partners, or delivering ready naval forces on short notice, the men and women of this command have consistently demonstrated operational excellence, resilience, and flexibility.”

As Slootmaker begins her next chapter as commodore, Wheat bids farewell to the command and his naval career. For Wheat, the ceremony marked the culmination of his active-duty Navy career after completing his final assignment as commodore of CTF 68.

“It’s been very gratifying to serve my country with some of the best professionals, leaders, mentors, and friends in our Armed Forces,” said Wheat. “This is a bittersweet moment for my family and me. I could not have done it without their love and support, particularly my wife Summer’s understanding and ability to command our homefront through long separations, dangerous missions, and missed holidays and birthdays. It feels right to spend more time with my family in this exciting new chapter, but I will also miss all the camaraderie the Navy brought me.”

CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provide expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with Allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.