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Showcasing Chinese Manufacturers with Comprehensive Production Capabilities and Customized Lubrication Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 14, 2026 — The industrial lubrication pump industry is gaining increasing importance as manufacturers across mining, construction, steel, wind energy, and other industrial sectors seek more efficient and reliable lubrication solutions. With the growing emphasis on equipment performance, operational stability, and preventive maintenance, Chinese industrial lubrication pump manufacturers are continuously enhancing their production capabilities, engineering expertise, and product innovation. Within this evolving market, five reputable Chinese companies have distinguished themselves through advanced manufacturing capabilities, diversified product applications, and commitment to delivering reliable lubrication solutions for global industries.1. Deo Machinery Co., Ltd. (Brand: DEO)Deo Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 2010, specializes in industrial lube oil cooling systems and lubrication system oil coolers. The company’s main products include hydraulic pumps, electric lubrication pumps, centralized lubrication system pumps, and oil lubrication pump systems. With a manufacturing facility covering 10,000 square meters and an annual production capacity of 30,000 units, the company employs approximately 80 staff, including a 12-engineer R&D team. Deo Machinery invests 20% of profits annually into research and development and holds 3 invention patents and 16 utility model patents. The company has served over 7,000 enterprise clients, with references including Nanjing High Accurate Drive Equipment Manufacturing Group Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Motor Corporation. Export business accounts for 20% of total sales; major markets include Europe, America, Southeast Asia, and Australia.Deo’s DK series is a low-noise helical external gear positive displacement pump designed for industrial lubrication and hydraulic auxiliary fluid conveying. It operates in 24/6 mode, providing continuous stable delivery of lubricating oil to mechanical friction pairs to reduce abrasion and friction heat. The bidirectional internal gear pump model PST180 is designed for industrial cooling systems and hydraulic power units, and can be applied to construction machinery and engine lubrication systems. The fin-type oil/water cooler model DWBW-408-T is designed for industrial lubrication cooling, featuring a shell-and-tube finned heat exchanger with a carbon steel shell, high-purity copper tubes, and aluminum fins. The company also offers the PSN100 trochoidal pump for lubricating and cooling systems.Contact: MichaelEmail: deolun@cndeo.cnTel: +86 18957417960WhatsApp: +8618957417960Website: www.cndeo.com 2. Qidong Tongrun Lubrication Hydraulic Equipment Co., Ltd.Based in Qidong, Jiangsu province, Qidong Tongrun Lubrication Hydraulic Equipment Co., Ltd. manufactures a broad range of lubrication pumps and hydraulic components. The company is recognized in the domestic market for its cost-effective solutions serving general industrial lubrication applications, including centralized lubrication systems and oil supply units.3. Intradin (Shanghai) Machinery Co., Ltd.Intradin (Shanghai) Machinery Co., Ltd. provides lubrication and hydraulic equipment for international markets. The company supplies gear pumps, piston pumps, and lubrication system accessories, catering to construction machinery and industrial equipment OEMs. Its Shanghai-based operations enable efficient logistics for export orders.4. Yantai Ciso Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd.Yantai Ciso Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd., located in Shandong province, specializes in thin oil lubrication systems and high-flow lubrication pumps for heavy industries such as steelmaking and mining. The company emphasizes technical customization and has experience with large-scale centralized lubrication projects.5. LUBLE Lubrication Equipment Co., Ltd.LUBLE Lubrication Equipment Co., Ltd. focuses on precision lubrication equipment and electric lubrication pumps for automated machinery. The company’s product line includes single-line and dual-line lubrication systems, widely used in packaging, textile, and food processing equipment where reliable oil metering is critical.The Asia-Pacific region dominated the lubrication system market in 2024, accounting for approximately 42% of global shipments according to Market Research Future. Centralized lubrication systems can reduce maintenance downtime by up to 52% in manufacturing facilities, further driving adoption. As Chinese manufacturers continue to develop advanced pumping and cooling technologies, these five companies represent reliable sourcing options for global buyers seeking industrial lubrication pumps.

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