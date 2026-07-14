Nakovalnya Chair by Nataliya Naymark Wins Iron in A' Furniture Design Awards

Nakovalnya

Sculptural Seating Honoring the Imperial Russian Forge Receives International Recognition for Good Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Nakovalnya, a chair created by Nataliya Naymark , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Awards is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of furniture design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This designation acknowledges Nakovalnya as an outstanding example of good design that meets demanding professional and industrial standards. The recognition positions the work within a respected international context, celebrating its thoughtful contribution to the furniture industry. For Nataliya Naymark, the honor affirms a design approach grounded in historical research and cultural memory.The Iron A' Design Award for Nakovalnya carries relevance beyond the designer, signaling to the furniture industry and to potential customers a growing interest in narrative-driven, soulful objects. As the field moves away from clinical minimalism, Nakovalnya demonstrates how furniture can serve as a vessel for historical memory while remaining functional. The design responds to a societal desire for deeper connections to the past, aligning with contemporary trends that value craftsmanship and storytelling. Its dual functionality as a seat and a sculptural valet for garments addresses practical needs while enriching domestic spaces. Such qualities offer tangible value to users seeking objects that combine utility with meaning.Nakovalnya translates the heavy, grounded form of a blacksmith's anvil into a contemporary wooden sculpture, paying homage to the designer's great-great-grandfather, a blacksmith in Imperial Russia. The piece is characterized by thick-set wooden members and a dramatic concave seat that mirrors the geometry of traditional iron-working tools. Constructed from oversized ash or oak, the chair achieves a brutal mass through high-precision solid wood joinery. The deep concave seat is realized through multi-axis CNC milling and hand-finishing that highlights the natural grain, while reinforced mortise-and-tenon joints support the cantilevered backrest and hanging rail. A matte, low-VOC oil finish preserves the raw, tactile nature of the timber.The Iron A' Design Award recognition is expected to encourage Nataliya Naymark to continue exploring the intersection of ancestral heritage and modern furniture typology. The success of Nakovalnya in balancing brutalist aesthetics with seating comfort may inspire future projects that bridge utilitarian craft and art. This acknowledgment serves as motivation to pursue further material experimentation and narrative-driven design. It reinforces a commitment to objects that resonate with cultural depth and historical resonance.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Awards.About Nataliya NaymarkNataliya Naymark is an independent interdisciplinary designer working across furniture, lighting, ceramic systems, and sculptural objects. Her work is grounded in historical research and cultural memory, translating references from the Russian avant-garde and early modernism into contemporary form. Geometry functions as a structural framework in her practice, while color operates as an independent design system. Each project integrates spatial logic, material experimentation, and production awareness, connecting heritage with scalable contemporary applications. Nataliya Naymark is from Israel.About NNaymark.designNNaymark Design is an independent interdisciplinary design practice working across furniture, lighting, ceramic systems, and sculptural objects. The studio's work is grounded in historical research and cultural memory, translating references from the Russian avant-garde and early modernism into contemporary form. Geometry functions as a structural framework, while color operates as an independent design system. Each project integrates spatial logic, material experimentation, and production awareness, connecting heritage with scalable contemporary applications.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. Within the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, craftsmanship excellence, cultural relevance, and space optimization. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and meaningful contributions to their fields, demonstrating solid understanding of design principles and creative execution. The designation reflects technical competence, specialized know-how, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. Iron A' Design Award works are recognized as practical, innovative, and capable of improving quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furnituredesigncompetitions.com

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