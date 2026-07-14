Connected TV Market to Reach US$ 25.4 Billion by 2033 at a 12.1% CAGR Driven by Rising Smart Entertainment Adoption

Connected TV Market

Asia Pacific leads the Connected TV market, driven by 954M+ internet users in India, China's 5G expansion, and rising smart TV adoption across ASEAN.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connected TV Market is witnessing remarkable growth as consumers increasingly shift toward internet enabled television experiences that offer on demand content, streaming services, and interactive entertainment. Connected TVs have transformed traditional television viewing by integrating internet connectivity with advanced display technologies, allowing users to access digital content from various platforms without requiring additional devices.

According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global Connected TV Market size is valued at US$ 11.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 25.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2026 and 2033. The market is being driven by the growing popularity of streaming platforms, increasing internet penetration, advancements in smart television technology, and rising consumer demand for personalized entertainment experiences.

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Rising Demand for Smart Entertainment is Fueling Market Growth

Consumers today prefer flexible and personalized entertainment options over traditional cable television services. Streaming platforms have become the preferred choice for watching movies, television shows, live sports, and original content. Connected TVs provide seamless access to these platforms while offering high quality visuals, voice enabled controls, and smart home integration. The increasing availability of affordable broadband services and expanding deployment of high speed internet networks are further supporting market growth. As households continue adopting digital lifestyles, connected televisions have become an essential part of modern home entertainment systems.

Technological Advancements are Transforming Connected TVs

Technology continues to play a major role in the evolution of connected televisions. Manufacturers are introducing artificial intelligence powered recommendations, voice assistants, enhanced processors, and superior display technologies that significantly improve the viewing experience. Features such as ultra high definition resolution, advanced sound systems, gaming optimization, wireless connectivity, and compatibility with smart home devices are attracting consumers across different age groups. Continuous innovation is encouraging existing television owners to upgrade to newer connected television models.

Growing Popularity of Online Content Consumption

The rapid expansion of subscription based streaming platforms and free ad supported television services has increased the demand for connected TVs worldwide. Consumers are spending more time watching digital content across multiple genres, making connected televisions an ideal platform for entertainment. Content providers are also investing heavily in exclusive programming and regional language content, encouraging higher adoption across emerging economies. This trend has significantly increased the value proposition of connected televisions for families and individual users alike.

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Market Segmentation

By Screen Size

• Below 30 Inches

• 30 to 50 Inches

• 50 to 70 Inches

• Above 70 Inches

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Technology

• LED

• OLED

• Others

By End-user

• Entertainment

• Education

• Home Use

• Others (Offices, Commercial, etc.)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Consumer Preferences are Shaping Product Innovation

Manufacturers are focusing on improving user experience through innovative features that simplify navigation and enhance convenience. Artificial intelligence powered content recommendations, personalized user profiles, faster operating systems, and seamless integration with smartphones and voice assistants have become standard offerings in premium connected televisions. Gaming enthusiasts are also driving innovation, with manufacturers introducing televisions featuring higher refresh rates, reduced input lag, and enhanced graphics performance. These developments are expanding the customer base beyond traditional television viewers.

Increasing Investments in Smart Home Ecosystems

Connected televisions are becoming an integral part of broader smart home ecosystems. Consumers increasingly expect televisions to interact with connected speakers, lighting systems, security devices, and home automation platforms. This interoperability creates additional value and strengthens long term market demand. As smart homes become more common worldwide, connected televisions will continue evolving into multifunctional digital hubs capable of supporting communication, entertainment, education, and home management.

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Company Insights

Leading companies operating in the Connected TV Market are continuously investing in product innovation, display technologies, artificial intelligence integration, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

• Samsung Electronics

• LG Electronics

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Philips

• TCL Technology

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Hisense Group

• Sharp Electronics

• Roku, Inc.

• Skyworth

• Haier Group

Future Outlook

The future of the Connected TV Market remains highly promising as digital entertainment continues to reshape consumer viewing habits. Continuous improvements in display technologies, expanding availability of streaming content, increasing internet connectivity, and rising adoption of smart home technologies will continue driving market growth. Manufacturers are expected to focus on sustainability, artificial intelligence, enhanced security, and personalized user experiences to remain competitive. Emerging markets also present significant opportunities as internet penetration increases and consumers shift toward connected digital lifestyles. With the market projected to reach US$ 25.4 billion by 2033, connected televisions are expected to remain at the center of the global smart entertainment ecosystem, offering consumers richer, smarter, and more immersive viewing experiences while creating new opportunities for technology providers and content platforms worldwide.s

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