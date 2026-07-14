City brings free Career Fair to Wahiawā, connecting residents and job seekers with employers and workforce resources

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization (OER), in partnership with Leilehua High School and the Department of Community Services’ (DCS) WorkHawaii program, will host a free Career Fair on Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Leilehua High School in Wahiawā. The event is free and open to the public.

The Career Fair is designed to connect Central Oʻahu residents and job seekers with hiring employers, workforce development services, training programs, and community resources — all in one place, at no cost.

Approximately 30 employers, training providers, and community organizations are expected to participate, offering a wide range of employment and career opportunities.

Attendees can expect:

• Hiring employers across multiple industries with current job openings

• Training and educational resources from workforce development programs and providers

• Career counseling and job search assistance from workforce professionals

• Resume development support and on-site help completing online job applications

• A WorkHawaiʻi Resource Center equipped with laptops, printing and scanning services, resume assistance, and HireNet Hawaiʻi registration support

• Community resource providers offering information on supportive services

• Local vendors and entrepreneurship support resources

Whether you are actively looking for work, exploring your options, or just want to know what’s available, this event is an opportunity to make direct connections with people who are ready to help.

Event Details

• Thursday, July 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Leilehua High School

• Cost: Free — Open to the Public

For media inquiries and questions, contact melissa.chan@honolulu.gov or amanda.stevens@honolulu.gov

OER Website: www.revitalizeoahu.org

Instagram: @oer.honolulu

Facebook: facebook.com/oer.honolulu