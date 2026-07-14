JH Landscapes Expands Guest House and ADU Construction as Multi-Generational Housing Demand Grows in Waxhaw, NC

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Waxhaw builder responds to a Charlotte housing shift, with 61% of accessory dwelling units nationwide now built to keep aging parents and adult children close.

WAXHAW, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JH Landscapes , a construction and landscape firm founded in 2019 by Justin Hoskins, is expanding its accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and guest house construction work across the Greater Charlotte region as multi-generational housing arrangements reshape residential demand throughout North and South Carolina.The shift reflects a broader national pattern. Recent industry data indicates 61% of homeowners now cite multi-generational housing as their primary reason for building an ADU, and roughly one in five Americans currently shares a home with adult children, aging parents, or grandparents. The U.S. accessory dwelling unit market reached an estimated $19.65 billion in 2025 and is forecast to climb to $21.46 billion in 2026, with roughly 42% of new demand tied to multi-generational living arrangements. In early July 2026, national outlets including the Washington Post documented the same acceleration, describing families building "backyard compounds" for grandparents, parents, and grandchildren on a single lot.JH Landscapes builds three primary ADU configurations for Charlotte-area properties: detached guest cottages ranging from studio layouts to multi-bedroom floor plans, above-garage apartment units with separate entrances and sound insulation, and backyard studio dwellings typically between 400 and 800 square feet. Each build is managed under a single contractor relationship covering design development, permit acquisition, site preparation, utility connection coordination, and final inspection.Standard ADU projects reach completion within four to seven months from permit approval through final occupancy inspection. Union County, Mecklenburg County, and Lancaster County jurisdictions each impose their own zoning conditions. This includes setback requirements, maximum square footage caps between 800 and 1,200 square feet, and owner-occupancy provisions. JH Landscapes evaluates all of this during preliminary property assessments. For households planning to accommodate aging relatives, the team also incorporates barrier-free entries, wider doorways, and safety-enhanced bathroom facilities—a priority for 73% of ADU owners according to industry surveys focused on accessibility and aging-in-place planning."Families in Waxhaw and the surrounding communities aren't just adding square footage—they're solving a real housing puzzle for their parents or adult children, and they need someone who understands the zoning side as much as the building side," said Justin Hoskins, Founder and President of JH Landscapes in Waxhaw, NC . "We handle the permitting research and the site work together, so homeowners don't get stuck between departments."Beyond housing family members, Waxhaw-area homeowners are using ADUs to generate long-term rental income, establish home office and creative studio spaces, and increase overall property valuation. Federal Housing Finance Agency appraisal data has shown properties with ADUs recording higher annualized value growth than comparable single-family homes without secondary units—a factor influencing homeowner decisions across the Charlotte metropolitan market.JH Landscapes offers complimentary property evaluations for prospective ADU clients, including zoning analysis, site assessment, preliminary design concepts, and detailed cost estimates. Consultations can be scheduled by calling the Waxhaw office directly at (704) 999-0976 or through the company website.JH Landscapes is a licensed construction, hardscaping, and landscaping firm founded in 2019 and headquartered at 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd in Waxhaw, North Carolina. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina and serves communities across the Greater Charlotte region, including Ballantyne, Weddington, Wesley Chapel, Matthews, Marvin, Fort Mill, and Indian Land. Founder Justin Hoskins remains directly involved on every project from initial site assessment through final inspection.###Media ContactJH LandscapesAddress: 2307 Waxhaw-Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC 28173Phone: (704) 999-0976Website: https://jhlandscapes.com/

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