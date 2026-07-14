Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Enacts Laws to Strengthen Hawaiʻi’s Education System

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ENACTS LAWS TO STRENGTHEN HAWAIʻI’S EDUCATION SYSTEM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 13, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today signed four measures in two bill signing ceremonies aimed at strengthening Hawai‘i’s education system. By equipping parents, students and teachers with essential tools for success, these measures reinforce an education system rooted in thoughtful policy, opportunity and collective growth.

“If we want strong schools for our keiki, we have to support the people who make those schools work every day,” said Governor Green. “Our teachers and educational workers dedicate their careers to helping our children learn, grow and succeed. But we know that working in education in Hawaiʻi comes with real challenges. For our keiki, young adults and their families, we need to make education more affordable and accessible — and the same goes for meals in public schools. The bills we have enacted today will help educators, students and families statewide.”



“No child should have to worry about being hungry at school,” said First Lady Jaime Kanani Green. “A nutritious meal gives students the foundation they need to learn and this measure helps more families keep healthy school meals within reach. Every keiki deserves the opportunity to succeed in the classroom without hunger standing in the way.”

Relating to Educational Workers:

Educators across Hawaiʻi face financial pressures and workplace risks that impact their ability to remain in the classroom. House Bill (HB) 1890 and HB 1888 recognize these challenges by strengthening compensation pathways and ensuring safer working environments, creating a more supportive foundation for those guiding Hawaiʻi’s students.

HB 1890: RELATING TO EDUCATION

Hawaiʻi educators are entrusted with caring for and shaping Hawaiʻi’s keiki, yet their compensation has not kept pace with the magnitude of that responsibility. Among other states, when adjusted for cost of living, Hawaiʻi teachers are paid the lowest. This is reflected in the state’s teacher retention crisis, with nearly half of Hawaiʻi’s teachers leaving the profession or the state within five years of starting.

HB 1890, Act 233, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2026, establishes a clear framework for annual salary step increases for teachers who perform satisfactory service, as well as longevity raises for those who have remained at the highest salary step for at least three years. These increases are subject to collective bargaining negotiations and appropriations within the Legislature. This incentive will better reflect experience and dedication in the compensation of Hawaiʻi’s educators and will allow students to grow alongside their teachers.

HB 1888: RELATING TO THE SAFETY OF EDUCATIONAL WORKERS

No teacher, counselor, administrator, coach, referee, or other educational worker should have to choose between a commitment to their students and their personal safety. Safeguarding educational workers from harassment and violence helps foster safer schools and supports the well-being of students, staff and the broader school community.

HB 1888, Act 234, SLH 2026, strengthens protections for educational workers, including sports officials, in the Department of Education public schools and public charter schools, by establishing clear procedures for addressing harassment related to their work. It requires schools to investigate reported incidents, outlines response protocols and mandates that potential threats of physical harm be reported to law enforcement within 48 hours. The measure also calls for emergency safety planning and annual training on harassment response and de-escalation. It provides greater support for educational workers seeking temporary restraining orders, including court-related leave, assistance with certain service costs and potential help from the Department of the Attorney General.

Further, this measure enhances consequences for individuals who harass educational workers while they are performing their duties or are within an educational facility. HB 1888 is designed to ensure educational workers feel safe and supported while they are on the job, by providing legal safeguards and plans of action.



Relating to Education Expenses:

Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed in education without being limited by financial barriers. Too often, those barriers force students and their families to choose between taking on significant costs, including debt, or stepping away from their educational goals.



HB 2338: RELATING TO THE HAWAIʻI COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROMISE PROGRAM

Hawaiʻi Promise was established to help eligible University of Hawaiʻi community college students close the gap in the cost of attending college, recognizing that the true cost of higher education extends beyond tuition and fees. Students must also cover housing, food, transportation and other everyday expenses that can affect their ability to remain enrolled. Under the program’s current structure, however, outside grants and scholarships may reduce a student’s Hawaiʻi Promise award, limiting the additional support those funds are intended to provide.

HB 2338, Act 235, SLH 2026, strengthens the Hawaiʻi Promise program by providing scholarships that cover 95 percent of a student’s unmet direct educational expenses and improving coordination with federal financial aid. These updates are intended to maximize available financial assistance, preserve access to federal support and allow other grants and scholarships to be applied toward indirect expenses, such as housing, food, transportation and other essential living costs that often influence a student’s ability to remain enrolled and complete their education.

HB 2296: RELATING TO SCHOOL MEALS

As the cost of living continues to rise, affordable school meals remain an important source of support for many Hawaiʻi families. HB 2296, Act 236, SLH 2026, helps ease that burden by lowering the minimum portion of meal preparation costs that schools must recover from one-half to one-quarter, giving the Department of Education greater flexibility to reduce prices while still offering free and reduced‑price meals. This amendment reinforces a simple truth: every child deserves access to nutritious meals — and no student should face a financial barrier in order to be fed.



Together, these measures reflect Hawaiʻi’s commitment to building a stronger, more supportive education system for the future of Hawai‘i to succeed. From strengthening the educator workforce and promoting safer schools to expanding college affordability and improving access to nutritious meals, these actions help ensure that students, families and educators have the resources they need to thrive.



“Investing in our teachers is investing in every child’s future,” said Senator Donna Mercado Kim, chair of the Senate Committee on Education. “After a decade of teachers fighting for salary step increases, I am proud that we finally took action to adopt this measure that will help recruit and retain educators (HB 1890). Further, every educational worker deserves to feel safe, respected and supported, because safe schools begin with the people who dedicate their lives to our students (HB 1888). HB 2296 will ensure that cost will not be a barrier to accessing nutritious food. When students are healthy and supported, they are better prepared to focus in the classroom and reach their full potential. HB 2338 recognizes that the cost of attending college extends beyond tuition and acknowledges the importance of supporting students as they work toward their degrees and careers,” said Kim.



“These measures reinforce our commitment to Hawaiʻi’s education workforce and the educators who dedicate their lives to helping our keiki thrive,” said House Committee on Education Chair Justin Woodson, introducer of HB 1890 and HB 1888. “Our educators deserve to be valued, supported and protected. By strengthening efforts to recruit and retain qualified educators while ensuring they can work in safe and respectful learning environments, we are making an investment that will benefit our students and communities across the state.”



“Our goal is to ensure every student has the support they need to thrive in school and beyond,” said House Committee on Higher Education Chair Andrew Takuya Garrett. “These measures recognize the importance of supporting our students both inside and outside the classroom. By easing financial burdens for college students and helping ensure access to affordable, nutritious meals for our keiki, we are investing in their well-being so they can focus on their education and reach their full potential.”



“HSTA is excited to see House Bills 1890 and 1888 signed into law by Governor Green to address teacher compensation and educational worker harassment protections,” said HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr. “These two bills will go a long way toward addressing employee recruitment and retention in Hawaiʻi’s schools to better provide our keiki with the schools they deserve.”



“By avoiding a price hike on school meals, HB 2296 protects working families who are struggling just to get by,” said Daniela Spoto, Hawaiʻi Appleseed deputy director and director of food equity. “This technical fix is only one piece of a larger puzzle. Building on Act 139’s foundation, this legislation is a step forward, but the job isn’t finished until every single student in Hawaiʻi has guaranteed access to free, nutritious food at school.”



The complete list of bills signed includes the following. Click the links to see full details of the bills enacted into law.

SB 2568 – RELATING TO OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANTS – Act 237



HB 1785 – RELATING TO STUDENT TRANSPORTATION – Act 238



SB 3118 – RELATING TO THE INTERSTATE COMPACT ON EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY FOR MILITARY CHILDREN – Act 239



SB 2614 – RELATING TO EDUCATION – Act 240



HB 1713 – RELATING TO SCHOOL IMPACT FEES – Act 241



HB 1891 – RELATING TO EDUCATION – Act 242



HB 1894 – RELATING TO EDUCATION – Act 243



SB 2877 – RELATING TO EDUCATION – Act 244

Assets (Courtesy Office of the Governor) – HB 1890 Relating to Education and HB 1888 Relating to Safety of Educational Workers

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Assets (Courtesy Office of the Governor) – HB 2338 Relating to the Hawaiʻi Community College Promise Program and HB 2296 Relating to School Meals

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