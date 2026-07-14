Lung Biopsy Systems Market to Reach US$ 5.4 Bn by 2033 at 5.9% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Lung Biopsy Systems Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lung biopsy systems market is witnessing consistent growth as healthcare providers increasingly focus on early diagnosis of lung diseases, particularly lung cancer. Rising awareness regarding timely detection, advancements in minimally invasive biopsy technologies, and improved imaging guidance are supporting market expansion. Healthcare institutions are adopting modern biopsy systems that deliver greater procedural accuracy, reduce complications, and improve patient outcomes. Growing investments in diagnostic infrastructure and increasing demand for precision medicine are also strengthening the adoption of advanced lung biopsy systems across hospitals and specialty diagnostic centers worldwide. Technological innovation continues to improve procedural efficiency, making lung biopsy systems an essential component of pulmonary disease diagnosis.

The global lung biopsy systems market size is estimated to grow from US$ 3.3 Bn in 2026 to US$ 5.4 Bn by 2033. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, increasing screening initiatives, and continuous improvements in imaging technologies are expected to sustain market momentum. Needle biopsy systems remain the leading product segment because of their minimally invasive nature and diagnostic precision. Hospitals continue to represent the dominant end-user segment owing to high patient volumes and advanced clinical capabilities. North America is anticipated to remain the leading regional market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies.

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Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global lung biopsy systems market is projected to grow from US$ 3.3 Bn in 2026 to US$ 5.4 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.9%.

➤ Growing adoption of minimally invasive lung biopsy procedures is improving patient outcomes and supporting market expansion.

➤ Continuous technological advancements in biopsy devices and imaging guidance are enhancing diagnostic precision worldwide.

➤ Hospitals remain the largest end-user segment because of increasing pulmonary diagnostic procedures and advanced clinical facilities.

➤ North America continues to dominate the market with strong healthcare infrastructure, high screening rates, and favorable reimbursement systems.

➤ Increasing focus on early lung cancer diagnosis and precision medicine is creating long-term growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The lung biopsy systems market is segmented by product type, biopsy technique, end user, and application. Based on product type, needle biopsy systems account for the largest market share due to their minimally invasive nature, high diagnostic accuracy, and lower recovery time. Forceps biopsy systems and other specialized biopsy instruments continue to support specific clinical requirements. Image-guided biopsy procedures are becoming increasingly preferred as healthcare providers seek greater precision and reduced procedural complications.

Based on end users, hospitals dominate the market because they perform a significant volume of lung biopsy procedures and possess advanced diagnostic equipment. Specialty clinics and diagnostic centers are also expanding their presence due to increasing patient demand for faster diagnostic services. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of skilled pulmonologists continue to strengthen demand across these healthcare settings while supporting broader market penetration.

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Regional Insights

North America leads the lung biopsy systems market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies, and increasing lung cancer screening programs. High healthcare spending, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and continuous technological advancements encourage hospitals to invest in modern biopsy systems. The presence of leading medical device manufacturers further strengthens regional market leadership.

Europe continues to represent a significant market driven by rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and expanding access to minimally invasive procedures. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing regional market because of expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing patient awareness, and improving access to advanced pulmonary diagnostic technologies across developing economies.

Market Restraints

Despite favorable growth prospects, high equipment costs remain a major challenge for market expansion. Advanced biopsy systems require significant capital investment, making adoption difficult for smaller healthcare facilities. Maintenance expenses and ongoing technology upgrades also increase operational costs. Limited healthcare budgets in developing countries continue to restrict widespread implementation of premium biopsy technologies.

Another restraint is the risk associated with lung biopsy procedures, including bleeding, pneumothorax, and infection. These complications may discourage certain patients from undergoing biopsy procedures. Additionally, the shortage of experienced pulmonologists and trained healthcare professionals capable of performing advanced biopsy techniques can reduce procedural efficiency and limit market growth in underserved regions.

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Market Opportunities

Growing investments in precision medicine present significant opportunities for lung biopsy system manufacturers. Personalized cancer treatment depends heavily on accurate tissue diagnosis, increasing demand for advanced biopsy technologies. Integration of artificial intelligence, robotic assistance, and navigation systems can further improve diagnostic accuracy while reducing procedural risks, creating substantial opportunities for innovation.

Emerging healthcare markets also offer promising growth potential as governments continue expanding healthcare infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities. Rising awareness regarding early lung cancer detection, increasing healthcare spending, and greater accessibility to advanced medical technologies are expected to create favorable business opportunities. Strategic collaborations between medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers will further accelerate product adoption globally.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the lung biopsy systems market include:

• Medtronic plc

• Olympus Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Cook Medical

• Argon Medical Devices

• Merit Medical Systems

• CONMED Corporation

• Hologic, Inc.

• INRAD Inc.

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