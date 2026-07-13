WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, the House of Representatives passed 10 bipartisan bills that were advanced by the House Committee on Homeland Security to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) core mission by modernizing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), refocusing the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), supporting border security operations, and enhancing the Department’s ability to identify and respond to emerging terror threats.

Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) introduced the “Reimbursable Screening Services Program Extension Act of 2026,” or RSSP Extension Act. The legislation would expand TSA’s Reimbursable Screening Services Program (RSSP) and extend the pilot program to increase airport screening capabilities, ease congestion at main security checkpoints, and enhance the passenger experience without compromising safety. This bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ).

“In the 25 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, both the threats facing our nation and the demands placed on our aviation system have evolved drastically. We have a responsibility to ensure America’s aviation security can keep pace,” Chairman Garbarino said. “The best security measures are those that protect Americans while minimizing unnecessary burdens on the traveling public. Passing the Reimbursable Screening Services Program Extension Act of 2026 is an important step toward ensuring TSA has the resources needed to succeed in its no-fail mission and delivering a more seamless travel experience for the American people.”

Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security Chairman Carlos Giménez (R-FL) introduced the “One-Stop Pilot Program Extension Act.” Under TSA’s One-Stop Security Program, a traveler and their checked baggage do not need to be re-screened upon arrival in the United States for their domestic connecting flight if the foreign last point of departure (LPD) airport satisfies TSA-determined security standards and demonstrates the capability to maintain those standards on an ongoing basis, and TSA has entered into an aviation security screening agreement with the LPD. This bipartisan bill would extend the current pilot program, and it is cosponsored by Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA).

“South Florida is one of the busiest international gateways in the United States, and we must keep passengers and airports moving efficiently while maintaining the highest security standards,” Subcommittee Chairman Gimenez said. “I am proud that the House passed the bipartisan One-Stop Pilot Program Extension Act, a common-sense bill that will reduce delays, ease congestion at our airports, and improve the travel experience for international passengers without compromising safety. This legislation strengthens our aviation system, supports our economy, and reinforces America’s leadership in secure and efficient international travel.”

Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Dale Strong (R-AL) introduced the “Spending Aviation Fees for Equipment, Guaranteeing Upgraded and Advanced Risk Detection and Safety Act,” or SAFEGUARDS Act. This bipartisan bill prepares for the responsible end to the diversion of the 9/11 Passenger Security Fee and reinvestment of those revenues in aviation security technology. The legislation is cosponsored by Chairman Garbarino, Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS), Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY), Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO), Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), and Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN).

“I am proud to see the House pass the SAFEGUARDS Act, bipartisan legislation I introduced to strengthen our nation’s aviation security infrastructure and support continued modernization efforts at airports across the country,” Subcommittee Chairman Strong said. “Protecting the traveling public requires more than maintaining the status quo – it requires investing in the tools and technologies needed to stay ahead of emerging threats. Today’s vote is an important step toward ensuring our aviation security system remains strong, resilient, and prepared for the future.”

Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) introduced the “ELO Realignment and Strategic Engagement Reform Act,” which would eliminate duplication within I&A and streamline engagement with law enforcement partners. This bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ).



“As a former cop, I know that keeping our communities safe requires strong partnerships, timely intelligence-sharing, and making sure law enforcement has the tools they need to do their jobs,” Rep. Evans said. “The ELO Realignment and Strategic Engagement Reform Act will help strengthen coordination between federal, state, and local agencies, strengthen information sharing between frontline law enforcement and federal intelligence officials, and improve efficiency. I’m proud to lead on this commonsense, bipartisan bill. I am thrilled to see it pass the House and look forward to its swift passage through the Senate.”

Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) introduced the “Improving Travel for Military Members Act,” which authorizes a pilot program to implement priority security screening lanes and screening procedures for traveling active-duty military personnel and accompanying family members, with priority given to airports located near large military installations. The bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA).

“Our service members and their families already sacrifice through deployments, long separations, and constant moves,” Rep. Biggs said. “As a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, I know that making travel easier is one practical way we can honor their service and show them the respect they more than deserve.”

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) introduced the bipartisan “Improving Travel for American Families Act,” which authorizes a pilot program to implement dedicated screening lanes for families traveling with children under the age of 12, with priority to implement at airports that see the highest volume of family travelers. This legislation is cosponsored by Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC) and Rep. Eugene Vindman (D-VA).

“As the father of two young children, I know firsthand that the existing TSA screening process creates an added layer of stress for families already navigating the challenges of travel,” Rep. Mackenzie said.“Parents must wrestle with strollers, bags, and young children while trying to move through security lines that were not designed with families in mind. The bipartisan Improving Travel for American Families Act takes a commonsense approach to improving the travel experience — helping families move through the process more smoothly while ensuring security remains the top priority.”

Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN) introduced the “Major Non-NATO Ally Terror Threat Assessment Act.” This legislation empowers Congress to conduct oversight of Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) designations to ensure the United States is not inadvertently supporting terrorist organizations. The bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States Ranking Member Nellie Pou (D-NJ).

“I am grateful my Major Non-NATO Ally Terror Threat Assessment Act passed the House of Representatives today. When the United States designates a nation as a Major non-NATO ally, it’s a significant move,” Rep. Van Epps said. “Giving a country MNNA status is not merely symbolic; it comes with practical benefits but also risks. This legislation strengthens coordination between the Department of Homeland Security and Congress to better assess and support MNNA partners as they confront terrorist threats within their own borders. This will ensure Congress has the information it needs to provide effective oversight.”

Today, the House of Representatives passed the following Committee legislation:

H.R. 3106, the “Weatherizing Infrastructure in the North and Terrorism Emergency Readiness Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Ranking Member Tim Kennedy (D-NY).

H.R. 7574, the “ELO Realignment and Strategic Engagement Reform Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO).

H.R. 8168, the “Major Non-NATO Ally Terror Threat Assessment Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Matt Van Epps (R-TN).

H.R. 8535, the “Measuring Illicit Fentanyl Trafficking Act,” which was introduced by Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA).

H.R. 8770, the “SAFEGUARDS Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology Chairman Dale Strong (R-AL).

H.R. 8874, “Homeland Security Capabilities Preservation Reporting Act of 2026,” which was introduced by Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA).

H.R. 8897, the “Improving Travel for American Families Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA).

H.R. 9328, the “Improving Travel for Military Members Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC).

H.R. 9388, the “One-Stop Pilot Program Extension Act,” which was introduced by Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security Chairman Carlos Gimenez (R-FL).

H.R. 9391, the “Reimbursable Screening Services Program Extension Act of 2026,” which was introduced by House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino (R-NY).



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