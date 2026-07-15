Built for Enterprise: Peanut Productions Aligns Senior Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

Peanut Productions - Creating events that emotively connect brands to people From left - Joanna Booth, Matthew Jackson, Andrew Finlay, Louise Perryman and Mitch Hicks - Peanut Productions Senior Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth Peanut Productions Expands to Full-Service Suite with Global Travel and Delegate Management Solutions Added Recently

Premier multi award-winning experiential and event production agency Peanut Productions announced a structured evolution of its senior leadership team

This next phase is about giving our clients even greater confidence that we can act as a true extension of their team; bringing strategy, creativity and delivery together seamlessly, at scale.” — Michael Mastrodimos, Creative Director & Founder

MELBOURNE | SYDNEY, VIC | NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier experiential and event production agency Peanut Productions has today announced a structured evolution of its senior leadership team, naming a new General Manager and introducing specialised director roles to drive its next phase of enterprise scaling, commercial growth, and cross-border capabilities.

Following a strong period of growth across major corporate programs, premium brand activations, and large-scale incentive travel, the agency has refined its internal framework to address market opportunities and streamline the client experience.

Heading the leadership structure is the promotion of Matthew Jackson to General Manager. "My focus in this new role is purely about execution and protecting our standards," Jackson said. "Michael sets the strategic vision for Peanut, and my accountability is to translate that direction into flawless, day-to-day cross-departmental delivery. We are entering an aggressive phase of scaling, and I am here to ensure our teams have the operational systems they need to deliver that growth without ever compromising the premium quality and high-end culture our clients expect from us."

Expanding its strategic capabilities, Peanut has appointed Joanna Booth as Director of Event Strategy & Delivery. Joining after an extensive career overseas, Booth combines hands-on event execution with brand strategy. In her new role, she ensures every corporate project aligns cleanly with high-level client business objectives and KPIs - a specialised focus introduced to elevate the agency's edge in major enterprise pitches.

Simultaneously, Louise Perryman has been promoted to Director of Event Operations & Delivery. Perryman steps into the role as the agency's definitive lead for incentive travel and delegate management. She will spearhead Peanut's integrated, in-house travel capabilities - overseeing flights, premium accommodation, transfers, and registration logistics - ensuring delegate movements run seamlessly alongside core event operations.

Fueling the agency's commercial pipeline is the appointment of Mitch Hicks as National Business Development Manager. Hicks is tasked with expanding Peanut's footprint across Australia and international markets, driving the long-term growth strategy, and managing procurement and stakeholder relationships to secure future event management opportunities.

Rounding out the leadership structure is the elevation of Andrew Finlay to Senior Content Producer. Finlay will lead content delivery across medium and large-scale projects, ensuring that high-level digital production and creative development remain unbroken from initial script to live screen.

According to Michael Mastrodimos, Creative Director and Founder of Peanut Productions: "Our clients are trusting us with increasingly ambitious and complex projects, so it's important that our capability continues to grow with them. By promoting exceptional people from within and bringing Joanna and Mitch into the business, we've strengthened our leadership, strategic thinking and operational depth. This next phase is about giving our clients even greater confidence that we can act as a true extension of their team; bringing strategy, creativity and delivery together seamlessly, at scale."

With these targeted leadership pillars in place, Peanut Productions consolidates its delivery over the entire brand experience lifecycle - spanning strategic design, elite technical production, enterprise delegate travel, and content creation.

About Peanut Productions

Founded in 2011, Peanut Productions is an award-winning Australian agency specialising in creative event management, corporate event planning, brand activations, high-end video content production, and comprehensive global travel and delegate management. Known for unapologetic innovation and a fierce commitment to personalisation and detail, Peanut Productions serves as a trusted, holistic partner to tier-one global brands. By keeping critical services genuinely in-house - from bespoke screen design, animation, and custom content production to secure data capture and complex global flight logistics - we remove the friction for our clients and transform visionary ideas into flawless, high-impact realities. We don't just produce events; we manage the entire brand experience, emotively connecting brands to their audiences and creating memorable experiences that resonate.

Visit our website: https://peanutproductions.com.au

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