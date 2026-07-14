Dental CAD/CAM Market Size to Reach 0.12 Billion by 2030 with 12 CAGR

Dental CAD/CAM Market Report 2026 Regions Dental CAD/CAM Market Report 2026 Segments Dental CAD/CAM Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Dental CAD/CAM Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dental CAD/CAM market to surpass $4 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Computer-Aided Design market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $34 billion by 2030, with Dental CAD/CAM to represent around 12% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Dental CAD/CAM market is estimated to account for nearly 0.03% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Dental CAD/CAM Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the dental CAD/CAM market in 2030, valued at $1.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital dentistry solutions, rising demand for same-day restorative procedures, growing investments in advanced dental technologies by clinics and laboratories, expanding availability of skilled dental professionals trained in CAD/CAM workflows, and increasing awareness of precision-driven and patient-specific dental restorations across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Dental CAD/CAM Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the dental CAD/CAM market in 2030, valued at $1.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the widespread presence of technologically advanced dental practices, increasing utilization of digital impressions and chairside systems, rising demand for aesthetic and customized dental prosthetics, strong reimbursement support for restorative dental procedures, and continuous adoption of integrated digital workflows to improve treatment efficiency and patient outcomes.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Dental CAD/CAM Market In 2030?

The dental CAD/CAM market is segmented by type into in-lab systems and in-office systems. The in-lab systems market will be the largest segment of the dental CAD/CAM market segmented by type, accounting for 70% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The in-lab systems market will be supported by the high-volume production capabilities of dental laboratories, growing demand for complex and highly accurate restorations, increasing adoption of automated manufacturing processes, expanding use of digital design software for prosthetic fabrication, and enhanced operational efficiency achieved through centralized CAD/CAM production environments.

The dental CAD/CAM market is segmented by component into milling machines, dental printers, scanners, and software.

The dental CAD/CAM market is segmented by end user into dental clinics, dental laboratories, and dental milling centers.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Dental CAD/CAM Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the dental CAD/CAM market leading up to 2030 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Dental CAD/CAM Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for advanced cosmetic and restorative dental procedures, accelerate digitalization and automation of dental workflows, and strengthen adoption of chairside treatment technologies for enhanced clinical efficiency and patient experience.

Increasing Demand For Cosmetic And Restorative Dentistry - The increasing demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry is expected to become a key growth driver for the dental CAD/CAM market by 2030. Patients are increasingly seeking aesthetically appealing dental restorations, crowns, veneers, bridges, and implants that offer improved appearance and long-term functionality. Dental professionals are adopting CAD/CAM technologies to deliver highly accurate and customized restorations while reducing treatment time. Growing awareness of oral aesthetics and rising disposable incomes are further supporting procedure volumes across developed and emerging markets. As a result, the increasing demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In Digital Dentistry - Technological advancements in digital dentistry are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the dental CAD/CAM market by 2030. Continuous innovations in intraoral scanning, dental design software, milling technologies, and additive manufacturing are improving the precision and efficiency of dental restoration workflows. Enhanced interoperability between digital platforms is enabling seamless integration across diagnosis, design, and fabrication stages. These advancements are helping dental providers improve clinical outcomes while optimizing operational productivity. Consequently, technological advancements in digital dentistry are projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Chairside CAD/CAM Systems - The growing adoption of chairside CAD/CAM systems is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the dental CAD/CAM market by 2030. Chairside solutions enable dental practitioners to design, fabricate, and place restorations within a single patient visit, significantly improving convenience and reducing turnaround times. The ability to provide same-day treatment is enhancing patient satisfaction while supporting practice differentiation in competitive dental markets. Increasing investments in streamlined clinical workflows and digital treatment capabilities are further accelerating adoption. Therefore, the growing adoption of chairside CAD/CAM systems is projected to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Dental CAD/CAM Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the in-lab systems market and in-office systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-precision dental restorations, expanding digitalization of laboratory and clinical workflows, rising preference for faster treatment delivery and customized prosthetics, and growing investments in advanced design and manufacturing technologies. This momentum reflects the dental industry's focus on improving treatment accuracy, enhancing patient experience, and increasing operational efficiency, accelerating growth across the global dental CAD/CAM ecosystem.

The in-lab systems market is projected to grow by $1 billion and the in-office systems market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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