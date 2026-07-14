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Exploring Established Chinese Manufacturers Driving Product Innovation and Quality Development in the PVC Foam Board Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 14, 2026— The PVC foam board industry continues to gain global attention as demand grows across construction, advertising, furniture, interior decoration, and industrial applications. With advantages in manufacturing capabilities, supply chain integration, product innovation, and quality control, Chinese PVC foam board manufacturers are playing an increasingly important role in the international market. Within this competitive landscape, five Chinese manufacturers have distinguished themselves through production scale, product diversification, and commitment to environmental compliance.Key Industry Trends and StandardsThe signage and advertising industry holds the largest application share of the PVC foam board market, accounting for approximately 35% of total demand, as reported by Laird Plastics. Construction applications increasingly require fire-rated materials: PVC foam boards used in building commonly undergo ASTM E84 testing to achieve a Class A fire rating (Flame Spread Index 0-25). EU REACH Regulation now restricts lead concentration in PVC articles to less than 0.1% by weight, effective November 29, 2024, pushing manufacturers toward lead-free, RoHS-compliant formulations. Co-extruded boards, which feature a rigid PVC skin and foamed core, offer higher surface hardness and impact resistance compared to standard Celuka boards, according to Skyline Composites.The following five companies represent established Chinese suppliers that have demonstrated consistent production capability, regulatory compliance, and market presence across advertising, construction, and furniture sectors.1. Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd. (DINGTIAN)Company OverviewFounded in June 2004, Zibo Dingtian Plastics Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive modern manufacturer integrating R&D, production, sales and after-sales service of high-grade PVC foam boards with 22 years of industry experience. The company covers a plant area of 30,000 m², employs 181 staff, employs 20 R&D engineers, and has an annual output of 50,000 tons. Main products are PVC FOAM BOARD. Its export ratio is 80%, serving markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South and North America. Dingtian is located in Zichuan Economic Development Zone, Zibo City, Shandong Province, adjacent to Qingyin Expressway and Jinan-Qingdao High-speed Railway, enabling convenient cargo shipment via Qingdao Port and Rizhao Port.Product RangeThe company manufactures a wide range of PVC foam board types: PVC Free Foam Board (thickness 1-5mm, dimensions 1220x2440mm, for advertising and signage), PVC Celuka Foam Board (density 0.4-0.9 g/cm³, thickness 1-35mm, sizes up to 2050x3050mm), PVC Co-extruded Foam Board (density 0.5-0.8 g/cm³), Laminated PVC Foam Board, Colored PVC Foam Board, and Standard White PVC Foam Board. The products operate at a thermoforming temperature of 120-160°C and are designed for applications requiring UV stabilization, B1/B2 fire retardant rating, lead-free RoHS compliance, and anti-static ESD protection. They are suitable for permanent static installation, CNC fabrication, and outdoor weather exposure.Key StrengthsDingtian offers a complete product portfolio covering all major PVC foam board processes (Free foam, Celuka, Co-extrusion, Laminated). With 22 years of industry experience and a 50,000-ton annual capacity, it provides consistent quality and supply stability. The company is part of the sizable plastic industrial cluster in Zibo, a renowned national plastics processing base that registered USD 180 million in plastic product export volume in 2024. All products are lead-free, RoHS-compliant, and can meet international fire-retardant standards (B1/B2, ASTM E84 Class A on request).Contact InformationName: MaryEmail: dingtian@dingtianplastics.comTel: +86 533 6125588WhatsApp: +86 13589520151Website: www.dingtianpvc.com 2. HSQY Plastic Group Co., Ltd.HSQY Plastic Group Co., Ltd. is recognized for its extensive color range and decorative PVC foam boards. The company specializes in colored and laminated boards with high-gloss finishes, serving the interior decoration and cabinet-making sectors. HSQY has built a strong presence in European markets by emphasizing REACH-compliant and lead-free production processes. Its manufacturing base allows for quick turnaround on custom sizes and colors, making it a preferred partner for distributors requiring variety and surface aesthetics.3. AIBO Board Group / Foshan Kaibo New Material Technology Co., Ltd.AIBO Board Group (Foshan Kaibo New Material Technology Co., Ltd.) stands out for its expertise in PVC Celuka foam board production. The company produces boards with a smooth, hard surface and consistent density, particularly favored in signage and advertising applications. AIBO has invested in advanced extrusion lines capable of producing large-format boards up to 2050x3050 mm, catering to clients who require oversize panels for billboards and construction formwork. Its quality control system emphasizes dimensional stability and warp resistance.4. Yupseni New Material Co., Ltd.Yupseni New Material Co., Ltd. focuses on eco-friendly PVC foam board solutions, including lead-free and low-VOC formulations. The company markets its products as suitable for indoor applications such as furniture, cabinetry, and exhibition displays where indoor air quality standards are critical. Yupseni has obtained several international certifications for material safety (RoHS, REACH) and actively promotes its flame-retardant grades (B1, B2) for construction use. Its production scale enables competitive pricing in mid-density board categories.5. Shandong Botuo New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Shandong Botuo New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (BOTOSY) is a large-capacity manufacturer based in Shandong Province, specializing in economical PVC foam board for high-volume applications. BOTOSY supplies primarily free foam and low-density Celuka boards used in advertising substrates, temporary signage, and packaging. Its competitive cost structure and efficient logistics via Qingdao Port have made it a go-to supplier for buyers in the Middle East and Africa who prioritize cost efficiency without sacrificing basic quality standards.Market OutlookAs the global construction and advertising sectors continue to recover, the demand for lightweight, durable, and environmentally compliant PVC foam boards is expected to grow. The shift toward lead-free formulations and fire-retardant materials will further differentiate manufacturers that have invested in R&D and certification. Chinese manufacturers, leveraging industrial clusters in Shandong and Guangdong, are positioned to meet both domestic and export demand. Buyers evaluating suppliers should consider production capacity, product range breadth, compliance certifications, and after-sales support as key decision factors.

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