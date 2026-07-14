myBageecha Reports Surge in Urban Gardening Demand as Indian City Dwellers Embrace Biophilic Living

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Ahmedabad-based online plant platform sees 60% of orders from metro cities as demand for indoor plants and nature-based home decor rises across urban India.

The goal has always been to help people build a daily relationship with nature. Urban gardening, contributes to environmental awareness and supports a more sustainable approach to everyday living.” — Shishir Kabra, Founder and CEO, myBageecha

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- myBageecha, an Ahmedabad-based online platform for plants, nature-inspired home decor, and garden essentials, today reports a significant rise in demand for indoor plants, terrariums, and nature-based home decor from urban consumers across India, with 60 percent of orders now originating from the country's metro cities.The trend reflects a broader shift in how urban Indians are engaging with their living spaces. Since 2020, the platform has observed consistent growth in demand for indoor plants, flower bulbs, succulent collections, and biophilic decor items such as moss frames and terrarium kits. myBageecha ships over 1,000 plant varieties to more than 500 locations across India."Cities grew faster than we expected. Green spaces shrank, and natural environments moved further away from daily life. What we are seeing now in consumer behavior is not a new trend. It is a correction to that loss." -- Shishir Kabra, Founder and CEO, myBageechaFounded in 2016 by Shishir Kabra following a thirty-year career in corporate India, myBageecha was established in response to the growing difficulty urban residents faced in sourcing quality plants as local nurseries relocated to city outskirts. The platform has since expanded into a destination for urban greening, offering flowering plants, succulents, bonsai, vegetable seeds, organic fertilizers, and a range of nature-inspired decor.myBageecha reports that consumers are increasingly choosing nature-based home decor over synthetic alternatives, including preserved botanicals in place of plastic flowers, terracotta pots over resin, and living plant installations over printed wall art. The platform's community of over 140,000 followers on Instagram reflects sustained engagement from plant owners documenting their urban gardens across the country.The data points to a growing awareness of biophilic living among Indian urban consumers, a design approach centered on incorporating natural elements into built environments. Studies from international health and urban planning bodies have linked regular exposure to plants and green spaces to improvements in mental well-being and air quality in indoor environments."The goal has always been to help people build a daily relationship with nature. Urban gardening, even at the smallest scale, contributes to environmental awareness and supports a more sustainable approach to everyday living." -- Shishir Kabra, Founder and CEO, myBageechamyBageecha ships pan-India and offers a plant gifting service that has seen consistent growth alongside seasonal and festival demand. The platform is accessible at mybageecha.com.

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