A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards

A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards 2026 invites accessory designers, luxury brands and travel product innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards . The A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards are open for entries by Accessory Designers , Fashion Designers, Travel Accessory Designers, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Leather Goods Designers, Textile Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Jewelry Designers, Eyewear Designers, Footwear Designers, Handbag Designers, Fashion Brands, Travel Accessory Brands, Accessory Manufacturers, Accessory Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Fashion accessories and travel products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary accessory design evaluation, Accessory Designers, Fashion Designers, Travel Accessory Designers, Luxury Goods Manufacturers, Leather Goods Designers, Textile Designers, Industrial Designers, Product Designers, Jewelry Designers, Eyewear Designers, Footwear Designers, Handbag Designers, Fashion Brands, Travel Accessory Brands, Accessory Manufacturers, Accessory Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Accessory Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Accessory Awards consideration.The A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards recognize excellence in accessories that combine style, functionality and craftsmanship. From handbags, luggage and leather goods to eyewear, belts, scarves and innovative travel accessories, the competition celebrates designs that enhance everyday life while reflecting creativity, quality and contemporary lifestyle trends. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, fashion experts, product specialists and industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on design quality, usability, aesthetics and innovation.Accessory Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Accessory Awards.Eligible entries include handbags, luggage, wallets, belts, scarves, eyewear, leather goods and travel accessories that could be submitted to A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards : Handbags, Scarves, Belts, Luggage, Hats, Travel Bags, Cravats, Gloves, Wallets and More. Accessory Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/52 Award for Good Accessory DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Accessory Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Accessory Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards.Accessory Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, fashion professionals, luxury brands, accessory manufacturers, retailers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=52 to see past winners of the A' International Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/52 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across fashion, accessories, product design and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative fashion and travel accessories, the competition promotes outstanding craftsmanship, functional design and premium user experiences. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers and fashion brands introduce exceptional accessory designs to a global audience while advancing excellence in lifestyle product design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.