75th Anniversary of the Korean War, July 1951

July 1951 marked a strategic shift in the Korean War, transitioning from fluid offensive operations to static trench warfare as initial armistice negotiations began at Kaesong.

United Nations Command (UNC) operations shifted to securing defensible terrain, conducting air and naval interdiction operations, and consolidating multinational ground forces.

By July 1951, the front line had largely stabilized near the 38th Parallel, beginning a prolonged phase of positional warfare that resembled the trench combat of World War I. Rather than conducting large-scale offensives, ground units focused on aggressive patrolling, counterbattery fire and strengthening defensive positions on key hilltops and commanding terrain across the Korean Peninsula.

A major operational milestone for UNC occurred July 28 with the formation of the 1st Commonwealth Division. The reorganization brought together combat and support units from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand under a single tactical command.

Air operations focused on interdicting enemy supply lines and maintaining air superiority against the growing threat posed by communist jet aircraft. UNC expanded its interdiction campaign, using fighter-bombers to destroy bridges, rail lines and supply depots throughout North Korea.

At the same time, aerial battles over "MiG Alley" intensified in the northwestern part of the peninsula. UNC aircraft frequently clashed with Soviet-built MiG-15 fighters, marking a new era of high-speed jet combat. U.S. Marine Corps aviation also continued to refine close air support tactics, providing responsive and sustained air support to ground forces.

July also saw No. 77 Squadron, Royal Australian Air Force, transition from F-51 Mustang aircraft to Gloster Meteor jet fighters, flying its first jet combat patrols from Kimpo later in the month.

UNC maintained maritime supremacy throughout the month, using naval forces for coastal bombardment, carrier-based airstrikes and an economic blockade. Task Force 77, the U.S. Navy's carrier strike force, launched continuous sorties against communist logistical hubs and troop concentrations.

U.S. and member state aircraft carriers, cruisers and destroyers maintained blockades of North Korean ports, including Wonsan and Nampo. Naval gunfire routinely suppressed coastal artillery and disrupted enemy transportation routes along the coastline, limiting communist forces' ability to move personnel and supplies by sea.

By the end of July, UNC ground forces had secured the strongest defensive positions available, while air and naval forces continued disrupting communist efforts to reinforce, defend or recapture them. The fighting that followed through August and the remainder of the war remained largely unchanged as armistice negotiators continued working toward an agreement to end the conflict.