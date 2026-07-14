NYB and Sweetch Group Partner to Advance AI-Powered Discovery of Nature-Derived Cosmetic Ingredients

NYB team utilizing an AI-first molecular discovery platform

Strategic collaboration unites complementary expertise in natural compounds, agentic AI and sustainable innovation to speed ingredient development.

By combining GreenPharma’s deep expertise in natural substances with NYB’s agentic AI platform capabilities, we can identify promising bioactive molecules faster and with greater confidence.” — Giang Nguyen, CTO of NYB

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanyang Biologics (NYB) announced a strategic collaboration with Sweetch Group, through its subsidiary Laboratoire GreenPharma, to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation nature-derived bioactive ingredients for skincare and cosmetics.

The collaboration combines Laboratoire GreenPharma’s expertise in phytochemistry, natural compounds, chemoinformatics, and ingredient discovery with NYB’s agentic AI platform Vecura for bioactivity prediction. Together with Sweetch’s capabilities in developing and commercializing high-performance bio-based ingredients through natural products, biotechnologies and green chemistry, the collaboration creates a powerful end-to-end innovation platform for cosmetic ingredient discovery.

By integrating natural compound intelligence, artificial intelligence, and sustainable ingredient innovation, the collaborating companies aim to improve the speed, precision, and scientific validation of ingredient discovery. The approach will help identify and prioritize the most promising bioactive molecules, accelerating their path from discovery to market-ready ingredients.

Together, NYB and the Sweetch Group bring one of the industry's most comprehensive nature-based discovery ecosystems, combining expertise across more than 210,000 organisms and complementary strengths spanning natural compound research, AI-powered molecular discovery, green chemistry, ingredient development, and commercialization.

“This collaboration represents a new generation of ingredient discovery,” said Giang Nguyen, CTO of NYB. “By combining GreenPharma’s deep expertise in natural substances with NYB’s agentic AI platform capabilities, we can identify promising bioactive molecules faster and with greater confidence, helping accelerate innovation for the beauty industry.”

“Nature remains one of the richest sources of innovation,” said Philippe Bernard, General Manager of Laboratoire GreenPharma. “By combining our expertise in phytochemistry and natural compound discovery with NYB’s predictive AI platform, we can uncover differentiated ingredients with stronger scientific rationale and greater efficiency.”

“The future of beauty ingredients lies at the intersection of nature, technology, and sustainability,” said Cyril Gallardo, CEO of Sweetch Group. “This collaboration brings together world-class expertise in natural products, AI-driven discovery, and green chemistry to create a unique innovation engine capable of delivering high-performance, bio-based ingredients that meet the evolving needs of brands and consumers.”

The collaboration will initially focus on skincare and cosmetics while exploring future opportunities in consumer health, where scientifically validated, nature-derived bioactives are increasingly sought after.

About Nanyang Biologics (NYB)

NYB is an AI-native biotechnology company developing discovery platforms, including Vecura and the Vecurate library, to accelerate innovation across pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and cosmeceuticals.

About Sweetch Group

Sweetch Group develops and delivers innovative, high-performance bio-based ingredients to the beauty industry through proprietary technologies based on natural products and green chemistry. By combining scientific excellence, sustainability, and industrial innovation, the Group transforms breakthrough technologies into impactful ingredients for personal care applications.

About Laboratoire GreenPharma

Laboratoire GreenPharma, a Sweetch Group company, is a phytochemistry-driven organization specializing in natural substances, active ingredient discovery, extraction, structural identification, chemoinformatics, and formulation support for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and agro-food industries.

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