GoML Announces New Enterprise Business Line for Claude Developers

The business line is dedicated to helping enterprises adopt, migrate to, and scale Claude in production, backed by a strong team of Claude developers.

Our Claude developers have successfully implemented 60+ Claude based AI systems. Now, any enterprise can leverage the expertise of the best Claude developers on the planet.” — Rishabh Sood, CEO of GoML

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, the leading AI systems development and implementation company and AWS AI partner, today announced a new business line dedicated to helping enterprises adopt and scale Claude in production. The dedicated practice is staffed by a team of expert Claude developers , architects, testers, and solution consultants.Enterprises adopting AI reach the same point: a working prototype, and then a much harder set of requirements such as adoption, token costs, security review, compliance approval, and production uptime that prevents the prototype from graduating into a system the business can rely on. GoML has structured the new Claude practice with Claude developers who bring expertise across four specific services:Migrate to Claude: Moving existing AI systems and workloads from other providers to Claude, Claude Agent SDK, or Claude on Bedrock, typically within a two-week sprint.Claude Code to Production: Hardening AI-generated code or vibe coded tools for real workloads, including guardrails, observability, and closing PII and API key leakage paths.Build Claude Agents: Building production agents for use cases including information retrieval, data analytics, enterprise intelligence, data modelling, content generation, reporting, and more.Implement Enterprise Claude Systems: Designing multi-agent systems and orchestration engines for enterprise workflows, typically delivered in 8 to 16 weeks.The four Claude services draw on GoML's AI-native delivery expertise implementing 150+ AI systems for global clients. Enterprises can now hire Claude developers and get them delivering on their AI roadmap within days."Every enterprise we speak with has already tried Claude. The real hurdle is in turning working prototypes into AI systems that can reliably scale in production," said Rishabh Sood, CEO of GoML. "Our Claude developers have successfully implemented 60+ Claude based AI systems. Now, any enterprise can leverage the expertise of the best Claude developers on the planet."Proof of ProductionGoML is backing the launch with a dedicated website that features named case studies on Claude systems, including a portfolio intelligence tool, a remote diagnostics system, a multi-agent clinical intelligence platform, a telecom transformation program, and others:1. A Portfolio Intelligence research copilot built for Corbin Capital2. A Remote Diagnostics AI system built for SaluberMD3. A multi-agent Clinical Intelligence system built for Atria4. A Financial Analysis AI system built for Bosch5. A Telecom Operations transformation project for Rakuten Symphony6. A Clinical Workflow Automation system built for WizTherapyEach case study details the architecture, the engineering tradeoffs made to satisfy compliance and reliability requirements, and the measured outcomes delivered once the system went live."Our Claude developers bring more than just deep expertise with Claude's AI models, tools, and platforms," said Prashanna Rao, CTO, GoML. "They bring GoML's library of reusable Claude AI blueprints, Claude Code skills, project templates, and spec-driven development practices to every enterprise engagement."As enterprises actively pursue establishing their own Claude Centre of Excellence and Claude practice, this new business line from GoML combines our proven AI consulting practice and strong team of Claude developers. Working with our Claude developers will enable enterprise teams to reduce months of hiring ramp ups and weeks of routine engineering effort on their AI initiatives, tangibly accelerating their AI roadmap and RoI.

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