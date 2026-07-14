In building for the future, Global Fishing Watch strengthens scientific governance and leadership

Appointments across the science advisory board and board of directors reinforce the organization's scientific rigor, governance and global reach

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Fishing Watch, an international nonprofit dedicated to advancing ocean governance through transparency of human activity at sea, today announced the members of its science advisory board , which helps strengthen the organization’s scientific foundation and guide its mission in improving monitoring and accountability across the world’s ocean.Composed of six distinguished, world-leading experts, the science advisory board advises the Global Fishing Watch board of directors , executive team and chief scientist on research, technology and the application of science in ocean management. To fulfill its mandate, it also helps safeguard the organization’s scientific integrity and technical credibility, ensuring its data-driven insights continue to meet the highest standards of rigor and impact.“As governments, industry and civil society increasingly recognize the value of transparency in ocean governance, Global Fishing Watch is entering a pivotal new phase,” said David Kroodsma, the organization’s chief scientist. “Ocean challenges are growing, but our scientific tools are advancing just as fast. By uniting this group of world-class experts, we are strengthening our ability to turn data into knowledge, knowledge into action and action into lasting impact for ocean health and sustainability.”The science advisory board is chaired by Jennifer Raynor, a Global Fishing Watch board member and natural resource economist at the University of Wisconsin—Madison whose research integrates economics, ecology and data science to inform evidence-based ocean policy. Raynor holds a doctorate in agricultural and applied economics and her work has been featured on the cover of the journal Science and in major media outlets such as The New York Times and The Economist.Raynor is joined by Christina Hicks, Ph.D., an interdisciplinary social scientist and marine conservationist at Lancaster University; Konstantin Klemmer, Ph.D., an assistant professor at University College London who specializes in the representation of geospatial phenomena in machine learning methods; Elizabeth Selig, Ph.D., the managing director of the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions; Rashid Sumaila, Ph.D., director of the fisheries economics research unit at the University of British Columbia; and Boris Worm, Ph.D., a marine ecologist at Dalhousie University whose research focuses on the causes and consequences of changes in marine biodiversity and its conservation on a global scale.“This advisory board will help ensure that Global Fishing Watch’s science remains rigorous, its technology remains innovative and its work continues to provide trusted information that supports better decisions for the ocean and the communities that depend on it,” noted Raynor.Board of directors welcomes new membersAgainst that backdrop, Global Fishing Watch also confirmed changes to its board of directors, including the appointments of Eric Bilsky, Angelique Pouponneau and Christoper Sharkey. The new board members join as Jenny Allen, formerly chief operating officer at SkyTruth, steps down from her role on the board after nearly 10 years of service.“Global Fishing Watch has benefited enormously from Jenny’s sound counsel and strategic vision. With us since our founding, she helped guide the organization through periods of growth and change, bringing invaluable operational insight and helping ensure we maintained a strong culture of care and support for our staff. We are deeply grateful for her contributions and commitment to our mission,” said Tony Long, chief executive officer of Global Fishing Watch.As lead ocean negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States, Angelique Pouponneau drives diplomatic strategy and shapes treaty text to advance ocean governance, finance and equity on behalf of Small Island Developing States. Her work spans global talks on marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction , plastic pollution and the ocean-climate nexus.Pouponneau is joined on the board by the newly appointed Eric Bilsky, who recently retired as general counsel of Oceana, concluding more than 25 years dedicated to protecting the marine environment as an environmental litigator and in-house counsel. During his time at Oceana, Bilsky’s advocacy helped establish the legal foundation for protecting hundreds of thousands of square miles of marine habitat in U.S. Pacific and Atlantic waters.Christopher Sharkey, who retired as chief financial officer at Oceana in March, also joins the board, bringing more than two decades of experience with international and domestic nonprofit organizations and deep expertise in finance, administration and program operations.Alongside Sharkey’s appointment, the board welcomes current member Melissa Wright as its new board chair, succeeding outgoing chair and Global Fishing Watch co-founder Brian Sullivan, who will continue to serve as a member of the board. A senior member of the environment team at Bloomberg Philanthropies, where she leads the Bloomberg Ocean Initiative, Wright will be supported by Jacqueline Savitz, a long-standing board member, Global Fishing Watch co-founder and former chief policy officer at Oceana, who has stepped into the role of vice chair.“Global Fishing Watch has demonstrated that transparency can be one of the most powerful tools available for improving ocean governance,” said Wright. “At a time when governments around the world are increasingly embracing data, technology and accountability as drivers of sustainable ocean management, the organization’s work has never been more relevant.”“I also want to thank Brian, whose vision, leadership and unwavering commitment helped transform Global Fishing Watch from an ambitious idea into a globally recognized force for ocean transparency,” she continued. “The organization we are today would not exist without his contributions.”

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