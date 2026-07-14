Justices offer encouragement, advice to 2026 YLD Orseck Moot Court winners

Cooley Law School won the 2026 Robert Orseck Moot Court Competition June 18, presenting oral arguments before all seven Florida Supreme Court justices. Young Lawyers Division Moot Court Committee Co-Chairs Joseph Coleman of Coleman Litigation in Naples, from the left, and Jamy Barreau of Barreau Legal in Port St. Lucie, YLD President-elect Warren Chin, YLD President Reno Pierre, Justice Adam Tanenbaum, Justice Meredith Sasso, Justice Jose Labarga, Cooley Law School Moot Court team Carson Yonker, Isabel Zagazeta and Demitri Samarkos, Justice Carlos Muñiz, Chief Justice John Couriel, Justice Renatha Francis, Justice Jamie Grosshans, and YLD immediate Past President Arti Hirani.

Cooley Law School’s Moot Court team took top honors at the Young Lawyers Division’s 2026 Robert Orseck Moot Court Competition. The team, consisting of Isabel Zagazeta, Demitri Samarkos, and Carson Yonker, competed with all 12 of Florida’s law schools to advance to the finals, where they presented oral arguments before all seven justices of the Florida Supreme Court.

Each justice provided feedback and/or advice for the finalists before then Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz announced Cooley Law School as the winner.

Now-Chief Justice John Couriel observed “the secret to good writing is good reading, and the secret to a good oral argument is good listening.” He said the students consider what will have an impact on others when deciding their next career step, because the “uncomfortable mathematics of altruism is things you do for yourself end with you, but the things you do for others multiply and create a legacy.”

Justice Muñiz said, “structure is the most important” in building an appellate argument and suggested they “try being a prosecutor for a while,” for the beneficial perspective the experience offers.

Justice Renatha Francis commended all the competitors on their conversational tone and command of the law and cautioned them, “in your quest for the next big thing, don’t forget to be kind … You’re never at a stage in your career where you can’t help somebody else.”

Justice Meredith Sasso reassured the competitors that “it’s all going to be okay” as long as they show up and do their best.

Justice Jamie Grosshans reminded the students to relax and be open to new opportunities.

Justice Jorge Labarga advised the law students to “have a lot of good mentors” and be ready and willing to rise to the occasion, even if they have doubts, because some opportunities won’t come again.

Justice Adam Tanenbaum, Florida’s newest justice appointed on January 14, urged them to be patient and “quick to show others grace” as they pursue their careers.

The annual Robert Orseck Moot Court Competition emphasizes appellate advocacy. Teams submit a brief in response to a moot court problem, which is typically posted by the YLD in March. The competition culminates in oral arguments held at the Florida Bar Convention each June.

Robert Orseck, who is memorialized by the YLD’s competition, was a highly regarded appellate attorney who made significant contributions to the development of Florida's common law during his 15 years in practice, handling hundreds of appeals – 159 of which resulted in opinions. Orseck died in June 1978, while attempting to save the lives of drowning children.