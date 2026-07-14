$16,000 Prize Purse Draws Top Skimboarders to 2026 OBX SkimJam

Dane Cameron at the OBX SkimJam | Photo: Garet Pearson Nicole Phillips at the OBX SkimJam | Photo: Garet Pearson

Three-day competition returns to Jennette's Pier July 17-19 as the sixth stop of the 2026 Skim USA season

What makes OBX SkimJam special is having the pros competing on the same beach as kids who may be entering their first contest. It brings the entire skimboarding community together for one weekend.” — Wendy Caputo, event co-host

NAGS HEAD, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top professional skimboarders will descend on the Outer Banks this month as the OBX SkimJam returns to Jennette’s Pier on July 17-19 with a $16,000 professional prize purse. The event is organized by Skim USA as part of its eight-event professional and amateur competition series.The three-day competition will feature professional and amateur skimboarders competing in the shorebreak at Jennette’s Pier, one of the East Coast’s premier skimboarding destinations. Now a fixture on the summer competition calendar, OBX SkimJam has become known for attracting top-level talent while bringing together competitors of all ages from across the skimboarding community. The event will feature competitors from Brazil, Mexico, California, Hawaii, Florida, and Delaware.Several of the sport's top professional skimboarders are already confirmed for the 2026 event. In the professional men's division, Gerardo Valencia of Barra de Navidad, Mexico, a three-time Skim USA champion, headlines the field. He'll be joined by Mason Broussard of Gulf Shores, Ala., the current leader in the 2026 Skim USA standings; Dane Cameron of Laguna Beach, Calif., runner-up in the 2025 United Skim Tour professional men's standings; Leo Freitas of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Elian Juarez of Melaque, Mexico, who currently sits second in the 2026 Skim USA standings. In the professional women's division, Nicole Phillips of Tampa, Fla., the current Skim USA points leader, will face Sydney Pizza, who sits just 100 points behind in second place. Additional top professionals are expected to join the field as the event approaches.With $16,000 on the line, the professional divisions are expected to draw additional top competitors as the event approaches. The prize purse is made possible through the support of dozens of Outer Banks businesses and skimboarding brands, including headline sponsors Surfside Iced Tea, Zap Skimboards, Kona Brewing Co., and Seaside Vacations. Prize money will be distributed equitably between the professional men's and women's divisions based on competitor turnout."The support from our local businesses and sponsors is what allows us to keep growing the event and offer a significant prize purse for the professional divisions," said event co-host Wendy Caputo. "But what makes OBX SkimJam special is having the pros competing on the same beach as kids who may be entering their first contest. It brings the entire skimboarding community together for one weekend."Coming at a key point in the 2026 Skim USA season, OBX SkimJam gives riders an important opportunity to gain ground in the national rankings with just two events remaining on the schedule. The tour also includes events in Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Delaware, as well as an international competition in Mexico.Beyond the professional field, the event features a full slate of amateur competition, with divisions ranging from Minis for riders 8 and under to Legends for competitors 50 and older. Men’s and women’s divisions are offered across multiple age groups, along with a semi-professional division for non-pro riders looking to test themselves against higher-level competition.Competition begins daily at 8 a.m. and runs through approximately 5 p.m. Professional heats will be scheduled around the best available tides and wave conditions, with the daily schedule adjusted as needed.The 2026 OBX SkimJam is free for spectators.Photos by Garet PearsonAbout Skim USASkim USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of the sport of skimboarding. Focused on youth participation, competitive excellence, and environmental stewardship, Skim USA provides a platform for athletes to compete at high levels while fostering a global community of wave riders. For more information, visit the Skim USA website or follow Skim USA on Instagram

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