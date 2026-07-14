Anguilla Welcomes Expanded Air Service from U.S., Canada This Winter

Anguilla becomes even more accessible this winter.

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers will have more options to reach Anguilla this winter as BermudAir’s AnguillAir brand significantly expands its schedule with new service from Canada and additional flights from key U.S. markets.The enhanced winter schedule includes a new Canadian gateway and increased nonstop and direct flights from multiple U.S. cities, improving access to the island’s 33 pristine beaches, sophisticated dining scene and signature barefoot luxury.New Canadian RouteBermudAir will launch weekly Saturday service to Anguilla from Toronto Pearson International Airport beginning Dec. 19, via Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. Southbound flights depart Toronto at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Anguilla at 6:05 p.m. Return flights arrive in Toronto at 3 p.m. Service runs through May 1, 2027.U.S. ExpansionAnguillAir is increasing frequencies from its core U.S. gateways from mid-December:Boston: Twice-weekly nonstop flights (Mondays and Fridays).Newark, New Jersey: Twice-weekly nonstop flights (Mondays and Fridays) and one direct service via Providenciales on Saturdays.Baltimore-Washington: Weekly nonstop service (Mondays) with additional direct service on Thursdays.Tampa/St. Petersburg: New twice-weekly service via Providenciales (Thursdays and Saturdays).Flights operate on modern Embraer E190 aircraft in a two-class configuration with no middle seats. All times and schedules are subject to change.Anguilla’s Enduring AppealThis airlift expansion arrives as Anguilla continues to enjoy strong recognition from Travel + Leisure readers. The island has been voted the No. 1 island in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas five times in recent years and earned induction into the magazine’s Hall of Fame after a decade of excellence in the World’s Best Awards. Anguilla remains a perennial favorite among discerning travelers seeking an authentic, uncrowded Caribbean experience.“This expansion by BermudAir strengthens regional and international air connectivity, enhances access to Anguilla, and reinforces ties across the British Overseas Territories,” said Hon. José Vanterpool, Minister of Infrastructure. “We welcome BermudAir’s continued investment in expanding its network and look forward to the benefits this will bring to Anguilla and its people.”“The significant increase in flights this winter from North America means more visitors from our most important markets can easily experience why Anguilla remains one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations,” said Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Tourism and Sport. “Enhanced air service translates directly into more opportunities for our tourism sector, supporting local businesses while offering travelers greater choice and convenience to enjoy our unmatched beaches, culinary scene and authentic island charm.”“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our Caribbean network as the premium leisure carrier from North America,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. “Our customers are ranking us with industry-leading satisfaction scores. Together with Bermuda, we now connect U.S. travelers to some of the region’s most exceptional and sought-after island destinations.”The expanded schedule builds on the success of AnguillAir’s inaugural season and is part of BermudAir’s growing multi-island Caribbean network.For information on Anguilla, please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram:@Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Hashtag: MyAnguilla.###About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from several major gateways: Boston, MA (BOS), Newark, NJ (EWR), Baltimore, MD (BWI), Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.﻿

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