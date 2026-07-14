Governor Patrick Morrisey Orders Flags Lowered to Honor U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham ...

Charleston, W.Va. -Today, Governor Patrick Morrisey issued a proclamation ordering flags at all state facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of South Carolina United States Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a fierce patriot, a dedicated public servant, and an influential voice in the United States Senate for more than two decades,” said Governor Morrisey. “From his service in the U.S. Air Force to his decades representing South Carolina, Senator Graham always fought with unwavering conviction for a strong national defense and a secure America. His presence, his quick wit, and his steadfast commitment to our country will be deeply missed on Capitol Hill and across the nation.

“Denise and I join West Virginians in sending our thoughts and prayers to Senator Graham’s loved ones, his staff, and the citizens of South Carolina as they mourn this sudden loss. We will always remember his lifetime of public service and his devotion to our great nation.”

In accordance with the Governor’s proclamation, United States and State of West Virginia flags at the State Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities will be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday, July 14 and remain at half-staff until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

Read the full proclamation here.