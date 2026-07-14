MyCommunityToday Launches Deal Chief: An AI-Powered Sales Agent for Local Businesses

Local business owners wear too many hats to also be full-time marketers, Deal Chief changes that. It's like having a sales rep working around the clock to bring customers to your door.” — said Sai, CEO at MyCommunityToday.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday, a digital presence platform and community marketplace connecting neighborhood businesses with the customers who support them, today announced the launch of Deal Chief , an AI-powered sales agent designed to generate leads, promote deals, and engage customers automatically on behalf of local business owners.The launch strengthens MyCommunityToday's role as a local business network where small business owners can be discovered by customers searching for a "business near me" or a "local company near me," while eliminating the manual work required to stay visible and competitive online.MyCommunityToday operates as a local business platform and local services marketplace, giving community businesses and neighborhood businesses a complete online presence—including products, services, deals, coupons, social media, multimedia, and e-commerce—all in one place. The platform is built around the idea of a local business community, a digital "town square" where local entrepreneurs and local business owners can connect directly with nearby customers.With Deal Chief, MyCommunityToday now offers local business owners something entirely new: a walking, talking AI sales agent that actively creates leads for their business. Deal Chief automates key parts of local business marketing and local business promotion—including prospecting, publishing deals, updating offers, and keeping business profiles current—without requiring dedicated marketing staff. The goal is to make local business advertising and local business growth accessible to owners who lack the time or resources to manage these tasks manually.Deal Chief is now available to businesses on the MyCommunityToday platform. Business owners interested in joining the local business network, or existing members looking to activate Deal Chief, can visit MyCommunityToday's website for more information.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunityToday is a digital presence platform and marketplace that helps community businesses and neighborhood businesses reach customers searching for local services and products. The platform provides local business owners with a complete online storefront—including e-commerce, multimedia, coupons, and social media integration—along with tools for local business marketing, local business promotion, and visibility across their local business community. Its latest innovation, Deal Chief, brings AI-powered lead generation to the local business communityMedia Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://about.dealchief.ai/ Deal Chief: https://youtu.be/4_j_T6yox3g

Introducing Deal Chief by MyCommunityToday | AI-Powered Local Deals & Smart Savings

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