8 Wellness Uses Advanced Functional Medicine Testing to Help Uncover the Root Causes of Chronic Bloating

Advanced functional medicine testing

Standard gastrointestinal evaluations often look for structural abnormalities, which leaves many chronic bloating patients without answers when their test results return back normal.” — Dr. Sanam Arora, ND

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bloating is more than an occasional inconvenience. It can be uncomfortable, disruptive, and hard to explain, especially when it keeps coming back even after diet changes, supplements, or routine medical visits. That ongoing uncertainty is what 8 Wellness says it aims to address through a more detailed and individualized approach to digestive health.8 Wellness, an evidence-based naturopathic and functional medicine clinic based in Oakville and offering virtual consultations across Ontario, has introduced advanced functional medicine testing protocols designed to help identify the underlying causes of chronic bloating and gastrointestinal distress. The clinic says the goal is to move beyond short-term symptom management and toward a clearer understanding of what is actually happening in the gut.Chronic bloating is a common complaint, but it is not a diagnosis in itself. Medical sources note that bloating can be associated with a range of gastrointestinal concerns, including small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) , altered motility, constipation, food intolerances, and other digestive imbalances. In some cases, people may experience bloating along with gas, abdominal pain, or a feeling of fullness that does not seem to match how much they have eaten.That is where more advanced testing can make a difference. Depending on the patient’s symptoms and history, 8 Wellness may use stool analysis, SIBO breath testing, and food sensitivity or food reactivity panels to gather a more complete picture of digestive function. These tools can help identify patterns that may not show up on standard assessments, including microbial imbalance, bacterial overgrowth, inflammation, or reactions to specific foods.“Standard gastrointestinal evaluations often look for structural abnormalities, which leaves many chronic bloating patients without answers when their test results return back normal,” said Dr. Sanam Arora, ND, Lead Naturopathic Doctor at 8 Wellness. “By employing advanced functional medicine testing, we can look closely at the actual biomechanics and microbial health of the gut. This allows us to build objective, data-driven strategies that treat the root cause rather than temporarily masking the discomfort.”The clinic says this approach is especially helpful for people who have been living with symptoms for a prolonged period and feel disappointed thinking like they have already “tried everything.” That often includes individuals who have changed their diet, cut out certain foods, taken probiotics, or used over-the-counter remedies, only to find the problem keeps returning. By testing instead of guessing, practitioners can create a more focused plan that reflects the patient’s actual biology rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.After the testing phase, 8 Wellness develops personalized recommendations based on the findings. These plans may include targeted dietary adjustments, microbial balancing strategies, natural enzyme support, and lifestyle changes designed to support gut health and digestive comfort over time . The clinic says it works to support the whole person, not just the symptom, which means factoring in symptoms, daily habits, and overall health goals when building a plan.That personalized model is part of what makes functional medicine appealing to many patients with chronic digestive symptoms. Instead of stopping at a label like IBS or offering general diet advice, the process tries to identify the reason the gut is struggling in the first place. For some people, that might mean uncovering bacterial overgrowth. For others, it may reveal food-related triggers, digestive inefficiency, or a combination of issues working together.8 Wellness also emphasizes accessibility. Through virtual care, Ontario residents can connect with a naturopathic doctor from home, making it easier to seek support without needing to travel for every appointment. The clinic says this is especially useful for people dealing with ongoing fatigue, digestive distress, or busy schedules that make in-person visits difficult.Individuals experiencing persistent bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, or other unresolved digestive symptoms can learn more about 8 Wellness’s testing options and book a virtual consultation through the clinic’s website.

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