Limited-Time 'Slime Wind Chime' and 'Mini Slime Painting' Available at DRAGON QUEST ISLAND in Japan

"One-of-a-Kind" Adventure Memories at DRAGON QUEST ISLAND in Japan

AWAJI, JAPAN, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At DRAGON QUEST ISLAND, one of the attractions at Nijigen no Mori on Awaji Island, Japan, two limited-time craft experiences are now available, allowing guests to create their own original souvenirs.In the summer-limited "Slime Wind Chimes – My Own Sound Message –" experience, guests can write a wish or message on a paper strip and attach it to a Slime-shaped wind chime to create a personalized keepsake.In addition, "Mini Slime Painting" allows guests to paint a palm-sized Slime figure with colors of their choice, creating an original design.Both crafts can be taken home on the same day upon completion. These limited-time experiences provide visitors with an opportunity to create personalized souvenirs to commemorate their visit or children's summer vacation at Dragon Quest Island.■Create a Personalized "Slime Wind Chime" with Your WishesThe summer-only craft experience "Slime Wind Chimes – My Own Sound Message –" allows guests to create a personalized Slime Wind Chime (※furin) by combining a Slime-shaped wind chime with a paper strip of their choice.Guests may write wishes or messages on the paper strip before attaching it to the wind chime. This year, a new paper strip featuring Healdrick IV, inspired by the world of "DRAGON QUEST ISLAND: The Ancient Evil and the Travellers Through Time," has been added. Guests can choose from a total of five designs, including the existing options.The completed Slime Wind Chime can be taken home on the same day.※A furin is a traditional Japanese wind chime commonly displayed during the summer. When moved by the breeze, it produces a light, refreshing sound.■Paint Your Own "Mini Slime""Mini Slime Painting" is a craft experience in which guests paint a palm-sized ceramic Slime that is slightly smaller than the standard version.Using colors and designs of their choice, guests can create a personalized Slime. The completed craft can be taken home on the same day.Its compact size makes it suitable for display at home, on an office desk, or in a car.■Take Home a Personalized Adventure MemoryBoth the "Slime Wind Chime" and "Mini Slime Painting" experiences are available at the Onokogard Workshop, located next to the attraction.Guests may participate without entering the attraction area, and all completed crafts can be taken home on the same day.These craft experiences offer visitors an opportunity to create personalized souvenirs commemorating their visit to DRAGON QUEST ISLAND, Awaji Island, or the summer season.■Event Overview・Slime Wind ChimePeriod:July 10 (Fri.) – September 14 (Mon.), 2026Location:Onogard Workshop(Onogard Castle Town, DRAGON QUEST ISLAND)Hours:10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.Last admission: 5:30 p.m.Price:¥2,700 (tax included)Details:Choose your favorite design from five original paper strips, write your wish or message, and attach it to a Slime-shaped wind chime to create your own unique keepsake. Completed wind chimes can be taken home on the same day.Notes:No attraction ticket is required to participate.Event details are subject to change.・Mini Slime PaintingAvailable From:May 27 (Wed.), 2026Location:Onogard Workshop(Next to Onogard Castle, DRAGON QUEST ISLAND)Hours:10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.Price:¥1,400 (tax included)•Standard Slime Painting: ¥1,800 (tax included)•Dracky Painting: ¥2,000 (tax included)•Tickets are available at the Onokogard Castle Reception.Duration:Approximately 30 minutesDetails:Paint a palm-sized ceramic Slime that's smaller than the standard version and create your own original Slime. Completed crafts can be taken home on the same day.■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.■Access① By Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.② By Train + Highway BusFrom Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

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