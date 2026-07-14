Veterans invited to National Hire-a-Vet Day YesVets event in Tacoma on July 15

OLYMPIA - The military community is invited to meet with recruiters from more than 80 private and government employers at an in-person job and resource fair in Tacoma on July 15.

This annual event, hosted by the YesVets hiring program, is free and open to active duty, veterans, spouses and family members in all branches of the military. Participating employers are YesVets members – those recognized for hiring veterans.

Event details

National Hire-A-Vet Day Military Job and Resource Fair.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma.

2025 Hire-A-Vet Employer of the Year Award winners will be announced

At this year’s event, YesVets leaders will announce the winners of the 2025 Hire-A-Vet Employer of the Year Award and acknowledge the program’s 10-year anniversary. Read about this milestone on the Employment Security website.

“I’m grateful for the employers who make hiring veterans a priority,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Cami Feek. “They make a huge difference in the lives of not only veterans, but their families and supporters. We are proud to honor the employers who go out of their way to provide economic opportunities to veterans, who have already proven their dedication to their country.”

“As we celebrate 10 years of YesVets and honor the employers who make saying ‘Yes’ to veterans a priority, I invite every veteran, transitioning service member, spouse and family member to join us for the YesVets National Hire-A-Vet Day Job and Resource Fair,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. “Your leadership, resiliency, dedication and passion strengthen Washington’s workforce, and we’re honored to help open doors to your next career opportunity.”

Registration and instructions for job seekers

Job seekers can prepare for the event by:

Registering online in advance.

Practicing their pitch to summarize their skills, experience and career goals.

Having their resume available. They can print it on-site.

If job seekers live more than 50 miles from Mount Tahoma High School and would like to stay in a nearby hotel, they can register for the Hilton Honors Military Program. They can earn points good for free or reduced-price hotel stays. Learn more about Hilton Honors on the NASWA website. Register for the Hilton Honors program at WorkSource. Find the closest center on the WorkSource website.

Resources at the event

Job seekers will have access to:

Free parking.

Full-time and part-time job opportunities.

Computers and printers to print their resumes.

Help from WorkSource staff to improve their resume and interview skills.

Local certified veteran-owned food trucks available on-site.

About the YesVets program

YesVets is an initiative launched by the State of Washington to support the employment of Veterans. The program aims to create a network of Veteran-friendly employers who recognize the value of Veterans' skills and contributions. Through this initiative, businesses can show their commitment to supporting the Veteran community, while Veterans gain access to meaningful employment opportunities throughout Washington State.

For more information or to register, visit www.YesVets.org.

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Contact Information

Employers can learn about eligibility to join the program at YesVets.org.

For general questions about the job and resource fair, contact Employment Security at hireavet@esd.wa.gov.

For media inquiries, please contact Gary Lott, Strategic Communications Manager at gary.lott@dva.wa.gov