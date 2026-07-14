Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Selects Harris to Implement New Statewide Offender Management System

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation today announced that it has entered a contract with Harris to implement a new statewide Offender Management System that will modernize core correctional operations and support the Department’s ongoing transition into a more integrated, rehabilitative, and data-informed correctional system.

The new system will replace and modernize legacy offender management technology used across the Department and will serve as a central platform for managing key correctional information and workflows. The project is intended to improve access to accurate information, strengthen operational consistency, support staff in day-to-day facility and case management responsibilities, and enhance the Department’s ability to make timely, informed decisions.

“This project is an important part of the Department’s continued transformation under He Au Hou — a new era for corrections and rehabilitation in Hawaiʻi,” said DCR Director Tommy Johnson. “A modern offender management system will help our staff work more effectively and efficiently to improve the quality and availability of information, and better support our mission to provide safe, secure, rehabilitative, and culturally appropriate services for those in our custody and care.”

The Offender Management System will support DCR’s work across correctional facilities and related operational areas, including offender records, classification, housing and movement, sentence and release-related information, case management, reporting, and coordination with justice-system partners. The implementation will be completed in phases to support continuity of operations, staff training, data conversion, system testing, and integration with other state and justice partner systems.

Harris, through its Syscon Justice Systems business, brings decades of experience delivering offender management solutions for correctional agencies in North America and other jurisdictions around the world.

“We are honored to partner with the State of Hawaiʻi and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on this important modernization effort,” said Mark Tesreau, Executive Vice President of Syscon Justice Systems. “Our team understands the complexity of statewide corrections operations, and we look forward to working closely with DCR to deliver a system that supports staff, improves access to reliable information, and advances the Department’s long-term goals.”

The Department said the project aligns with its broader effort to improve correctional operations, strengthen rehabilitation and reentry services, and enhance public safety through better systems, better information, and better coordination.

Media contact:

Office of the Director

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

Harris Contact:

Alexander Trinh

Director, Business Development

[email protected]