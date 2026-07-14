Department of the Interior and Partners Seize Fentanyl, Thousands of Pills During Northern California Operation

Department of the Interior law enforcement officers, in collaboration with local, state, and federal partners, have successfully disrupted a major narcotics operation in California. This joint, multi-day operation resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, marking a major milestone in ongoing collaborative efforts to combat drug trafficking on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Early investigative efforts in March by a Bureau of Land Management special agent and ranger identified fentanyl distribution on public lands, which led investigators to a supply source in northern California. Last week, Bureau of Land Management officers worked with the Homeland Security Task Force, the Shasta County Interagency Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration and California Department of Justice to seize approximately 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, six ounces of cocaine, more than 15,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills and a significant amount of bulk U.S. currency—likely over $100,000.

The powdered fentanyl seized represents more than 1.2 million potentially lethal doses. Seizures like this help prevent illicit drugs from reaching communities, protect visitors to America’s public lands, and weaken the criminal organizations responsible for trafficking these dangerous substances.

“The Trump administration will not tolerate criminal organizations exploiting our nation's public lands to traffic deadly narcotics," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "This successful operation is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our law enforcement officers and our partners across all levels of government who are working tirelessly to eradicate the fentanyl crisis and keep our communities safe.”

“Every fentanyl seizure represents lives protected and communities made safer,” said Bureau of Land Management Law Enforcement Director Eric Kriley. “This operation reflects the strength of our partnerships and the unwavering commitment of Bureau of Land Management law enforcement officers to protecting America’s public lands and the people who enjoy them.”