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AHA podcast explores how hospitals can strengthen OUD treatment

Heidi Bray, DNP, nurse practitioner and hospitalist at Providence St. Peter Hospital, explores how hospitals can improve opioid use disorder treatment through stronger discharge planning, medication for opioid use disorder, or MOUD, and better connections to community care. She also highlights challenges rural patients face and the innovative work of the Bridge to Care Collaborative to ensure that recovery continues beyond the hospital walls. LISTEN NOW

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AHA podcast explores how hospitals can strengthen OUD treatment

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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