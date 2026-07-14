ASHE recognizes healthcare facilities for efforts in energy reduction

The American Society for Health Care Engineering July 13 announced 70 healthcare facilities as winners of the 2026 Energy to Care Sustainability Champions Award, recognizing healthcare facilities that significantly reduce their energy use and emissions. The winners represent less than 2% of all facilities participating in ASHE’s Energy to Care program that allows organizations to track and reduce their energy usage. The winners will be recognized during ASHE’s Health Care Facilities Innovation Conference from Aug. 2-5 in Minneapolis.

ASHE also recognized 328 facilities that earned the Sustained Performance Award, which honors facilities that have maintained or further reduced annual emissions and energy use intensity. An additional 140 facilities earned ASHE’s Energy to Care Award by demonstrating a 10% or greater reduction in energy use intensity over the previous year or 15% over two years.