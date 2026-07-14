Op-ed details why healthcare affordability is a shared responsibility, highlights hospital efforts to address it

An op-ed from AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack published July 10 by Fierce Healthcare explains why healthcare affordability is driven by several factors. Pollack details five core areas to focus on to make care more affordable, accessible and patient-centered. They include efforts to expand care access, transform the care delivery system, address administrative complexity and rising drug costs, and increase innovation.

“These are not isolated efforts,” Pollack said. “They are part of a broader transformation underway across the hospital field to deliver more connected, coordinated care that improves outcomes while lowering costs for patients, taxpayers and our overall healthcare delivery system.”