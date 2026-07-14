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Panel looks to the future of healthcare delivery

During a panel discussion July 12 on scaling innovation, moderator Joy Rhoden, senior vice president and executive director of the AHA’s division of health outcomes and care transformation, engaged panelists AHA Immediate-past Chair Tina Freese Decker, Corewell Health president and CEO; Michael Slubowski, Trinity Health president and CEO; Amy Perry, Banner Health president and CEO; and Erik Wexler, Providence president and CEO, in discussion of how the leaders are driving change, strengthening system performance and preparing their organizations for the next era of healthcare. 

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Panel looks to the future of healthcare delivery

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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