A Legacy of "Kizuna" and Readiness: MEDDAC-Japan Welcomes New Commander

CAMP ZAMA, Japan —A heartfelt farewell and a warm welcome marked the day on July 8 at Kizuna Hall, where a change of command ceremony was conducted by U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) to bid adieu to outgoing commander U.S. Army Col. Gary Hughes and welcome U.S. Army Col. Michele Kehrle as the new commander.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Andrew Landers, commanding general ofMedical Readiness Command, Pacificand director of Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific, welcomed distinguished guests and visitors whose attendance underscores the strategic importance of this command, the enduring strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, and the vital role our medical professionals play in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Before the ceremony, Hughes received a certificate of appreciation from the Honorable Mito Sato, Mayor of Zama City. He was then presented with the Order of Bushido by Col. James Cheney, deputy commander of U.S. Army Japan, on behalf of Maj. Gen. James Dooghan, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan. Mrs. Hughes was honored with the Meritorious Public Service Medal, presented by Col. James Cheney, signed by Maj. Gen. Dooghan.

Landers emphasized the vital role of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J) in the Indo-Pacific theater in his remarks. “To understand the impact of MEDDAC-Japan, you must understand the theater we operate in,” said Landers. The Indo-Pacific is our military’s priority theater, and medical readiness is the absolute bedrock of our ability to project power and deter aggression. You cannot fight and win without world-class medical support.”

Landers also stated, "For the past two years, Hughes has been the driving force behind that medical readiness here in Japan. His steady, dependable drive, combined with a deep sense of care for his people, has been the absolute hallmark of his tenure." Reflecting further on Hughes' legacy, he added, "Under his command, MEDDAC-J has not just maintained the standard; they have set new benchmarks for excellence across the Pacific."

Landers also credited Hughes with expertly guiding MEDDAC-J, which operates the Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Army Health Clinic, through the rigorous process of earning prestigious College of American Pathologists and Joint Commission accreditations. Hughes successfully directed the deployment of a 32-bed field hospital, which required immense logistical coordination and directly enhanced theater medical readiness, proving this command is ready to deploy and sustain life-saving care at a moment's notice.

Concluding his remarks about Hughes by praising his diplomatic efforts, Landers added, "His dedication to our Japanese partners through bilateral medical conferences and joint exercises has fortified an alliance that is critical to our national defense."

Hughes expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone in attendance and all the personnel who supported him to accomplish the mission. "I am truly fortunate for the opportunity to lead this command," Hughes said. "Guided by the Surgeon General’s motto, 'Combat Ready Care, This We'll Defend,' we focused on modernizing our capabilities and training in realistic field conditions. Our team accomplished this by working side by side with our partners in bilateral tactical combat casualty care trainings and joint disaster drills like Big Rescue Kanagawa, and by expanding our healthcare collaboration with local Japanese hospitals to strengthen our alliance."

"All the while, we fulfilled our daily mission of medical readiness and maintained the highest patient care standards." said Hughes. "I am humbled by all we have achieved together." With a bittersweet farewell,Hughes concluded, "Combat ready care… this Kizuna [bond]… this we’ll defend." Col. Hughes’ next assignment will be deputy commander at 18th Theater Medical Command in Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Afterbiddingfarewell to one exceptional family, Landers welcomed Kehrle with the utmost confidence, stating:"She is exactly the right leader, at the right time, to build upon the strong foundation laid before her. She brings a sharp strategic mind, joint operational experience, and a deep dedication to the mission. Michele is guided by the principle that'nothing worth having comes easy.'Her distinguished career, built on grit and resilience, is a living testament to that ethic."

Kehrle stated “I pray that I will never lose sight of this deep privilege bestowed on me here today to command —which is not about being in charge, but about stewarding well the people, the partnerships, and the mission - in my charge.”

Col. Kehrle’s previous assignments include Intern, Walter Reed Army Medical Center; Clinical Dietitian and then Company Commander, Madigan Army Medical Center, WA; Assistant S3, 212th Combat Support Hospital, Germany; Medical Operations Officer & Patient Administration Officer, First Armored Division, Iraq; Chief Financial Officer, Moncrief Army Community Hospital, Fort Jackson; Chief, Decision Support Center, Program Analysis & Evaluation (PA&E), Army Office of the Surgeon General (OTSG); Congressional Liaison, OTSG; Aide-de-Camp to the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Director; Chief, Programming & Budget Formulation, G8, OTSG; Training with Industry Fellow, Inova Health System; and G8/Assistant Chief of Staff Resource Management, Medical Readiness Command, East; Commander and Director, Vicenza Army Health Clinic, Italy.

Her career highlights include serving as: 70C Deputy Consultant 2020-2022; Lead medical planner for joint nation military medical exercises and engagements in Africa and Western Europe; Division Medical Operations, Patient Administration, and Aeromedical Evacuation officer roles while deployed; Army Ten Miler Team member and President to the Silver Caduceus Society, Fort Jackson; and 2013 Bataan Memorial Death March 1st place Co-ed Heavy Team.