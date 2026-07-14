The Headshot Gap: How Rising Costs Are Keeping Talented Actors Out of the Audition Room

CONNECT/CREATE launches a monthly series and Actor Headshot Scholarship to remove a basic obstacle to opportunity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxine Torosian reviews talent applications constantly, and she keeps seeing the same thing. Gifted actors submitting selfies, outdated headshots, cropped group photos, and low-resolution images. In many cases she cannot confidently submit them for opportunities. Not because they lack talent, but because they do not have the basic materials casting expects."That was the moment I knew something had to change," said Maxine Torosian, founder of CONNECT/CREATE . "I was watching talented people lose opportunities before anyone ever saw them act. Nobody should miss a shot at a role because they couldn't afford a photo."The problem is bigger than any one application. Casting platforms and agents typically will not consider submissions without current professional photos, and a quality session can cost several hundred dollars. Meanwhile the industry is shifting fast. Vertical series are creating new demand for on-camera talent, self-produced content is becoming a standard career path, and AI is changing how performers' images are used. Actors need updated materials and stronger professional networks now more than ever, at exactly the moment traditional opportunities have grown scarce.CONNECT/CREATE was built to close that gap. CONNECT/CREATE is a monthly networking and professional development series created by Maxine Torosian through GranVia Studios. The series brings together actors, filmmakers, producers, and entertainment professionals to help creatives build relationships, update professional marketing materials, and discover new opportunities in an evolving entertainment industry.At the center of the mission is the Actor Headshot Scholarship, which awards select actors fully complimentary headshot sessions each month. The scholarship is sponsored by IndieMe.ai, a technology company focused on protecting talent likeness in the age of AI. Attendees also receive one year of Indie Me 's Teir 1 likeness protection plan at no cost, with ongoing monitoring of where their image appears online."An actor's likeness is more than a photograph. It is part of their identity, their career, and their future earning potential," said Dion Johnson, founder and CEO of Indie Me. "The same headshot that books a role can end up in places an actor never agreed to. Protecting your likeness is now as fundamental to a career as having one."About CONNECT/CREATECONNECT/CREATE is a monthly networking and professional development series created by Maxine Torosian through GranVia Studios. The series brings together actors, filmmakers, producers, and entertainment professionals to help creatives build relationships, update professional marketing materials, and discover new opportunities in an evolving entertainment industry.About Indie MeIndie Me is a technology company focused on protecting talent likeness in the age of AI. The platform helps actors and creators discover where their likeness appears, protect it from unauthorized use, and license and monetize it on their own terms.

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