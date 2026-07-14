Share Your Voice on Rural Health

July 13, 2026

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) invites community members, healthcare providers, stakeholders, Tribal partners, local governments, and rural health advocates to participate in upcoming public meetings regarding the Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).

The Arizona RHTP is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a part of a financial assistance award totaling $166,998,955.92 with 100% by CMS/HHS.

Community feedback received during these meetings will help inform AHCCCS's funding expenditure plan and will be submitted to the Arizona Joint Legislative Budget Committee.

Regional Meetings

AHCCCS will host three regional public meetings:

Who Should Attend?

We encourage participation from:

Rural residents

Patients and family members

Healthcare providers

Hospitals and health systems

Community health centers

Tribal representatives

County and local government officials

Community-based organizations

Advocacy groups

Any individual interested in improving rural healthcare in Arizona

Learn More

For additional information about the Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program please visit Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) or contact RHTP@azahcccs.gov.