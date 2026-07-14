ICYMI: One Year Later, Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Is Driving Up Costs for Nevada Families and Cutting Health Care Coverage, While Republicans Tout It

One year after Donald Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” into law, supported by David Flippo and Nevada Republicans, Nevada families are paying more for health care, tens of thousands have lost coverage, and critical programs like Medicaid and SNAP are facing devastating cuts. Trump’s tax scam also sunsetted and rolled back clean energy tax incentives that played an outsized role in job creation and lowering costs in Northern Nevada.

Despite those cuts, Flippo said the bill “really helped America.” The election in CD-02 is about whether Northern Nevada is going to have another Washington politician who will rubber stamp Trump’s cost-raising agenda in Congress—this time a carpetbagger who actually lives in Las Vegas—or a lifelong fighter and independent voice for working Northern Nevadans.

Here is what Flippo thinks “really helped America”:

Rolling back over $96 million for consumer home energy rebate programs to help Northern Nevadans lower their energy costs

Health care premiums increasing by an average of $800 per month for Nevada families, a 34% increase

More than 8,000 fewer Nevadans enrolled in ACA marketplace coverage

More than 70,000 Nevadans losing medicaid benefits to date

KOLO: “Congressional candidates react to Trump signature law’s impact on Northern Nevada”

David Flippo, the Republican nominee for Nevada’s Second Congressional District, said the law benefited Americans broadly.

“It really helped America, it kept the Trump tax cuts. Had he not kept this, we’d have higher taxes right now,” Flippo said.

But the law also imposed Medicaid work requirements that, according to the Nevada Medicaid administrator, cut coverage for approximately 100,000 Nevadans. An estimated 500,000 Nevadans could become uninsured due to insurance premium increases.

“All this means is a strain on our healthcare system for all of us,” Teresa Benitez-Thompson said. “We have over 100,000 Nevadans who have seen their ACA market premiums increase by $800, that’s a lot of money,” she said. “There’s a number of nevada’s who are in a worse spot because of the one big beautiful bill.”

Rural hospitals in Nevada face financial pressure under the law. It allocates $180 million for Nevada rural hospitals, but according to KFF, that figure is less than half of what those hospitals are projected to lose from the Medicaid cuts.

“We have the sun in Nevada it’s just so silly not to capture that sun and use it for our energy purposes,” Thompson said.

The most recent KFF polling data shows the law is 29 points underwater, with 35 percent of respondents saying they support it.

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