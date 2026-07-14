Government expresses its profound sorrow at the passing of Dr. Paula Pinto

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

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July 13th, 2026

Statement of Condolence

Government expresses its profound sorrow at the passing of Paula Pinto

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste expresses its profound sorrow at the passing of Dr Paula Pinto, a long-standing advocate for the Timorese cause and a devoted friend of Timor-Leste, who died today in Dili.

Over several decades, Dr Paula Pinto worked with extraordinary commitment and discretion in defence of the right of the Timorese people to self-determination and independence. From the late 1970s, she was part of the external front of the Resistance, helping to mobilise international solidarity in support of Timor-Leste.

In 1999, she assumed a particularly important role as a member of the team that established the support office for Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, then President of the National Council of Timorese Resistance, while he was imprisoned in Salemba Prison in Jakarta. Her service was invaluable at a decisive moment in the nation’s history.

Following the restoration of independence, Dr Paula Pinto continued to place her experience and dedication at the service of the Timorese State, joining the Office of the President of the Republic at the beginning of President Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão’s term. She subsequently maintained an enduring connection with Timor-Leste, continuing her work through translation, the preservation and promotion of historical memory and support for various initiatives of national importance, always demonstrating exceptional dedication, modesty and a deep spirit of service.

At this time of mourning, the Government pays tribute to her example of solidarity, courage and commitment to Timor-Leste and acknowledges that her contribution will be permanently inscribed in the history of the struggle for national liberation and the building of the Timorese State.

The Government extends its deepest condolences to Dr Roque Rodrigues, to Paula Pinto’s family and friends and to all those who shared with her the ideal of a free and sovereign Timor-Leste.

May she rest in peace.

