UNESCO marks South Sudan's 15th anniversary of independence with spotlight on partnerships and peacebuilding efforts

The final thematic discussion focused on the role of communication and access to information in strengthening peace. Participants heard how a UNESCO project supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is enhancing the relationship between journalists and police, and rehabilitating community radio stations to reconnect communities and improve access to reliable information ahead of elections. Drawing on his experience in South Sudan, H.E. Takehiro Kano, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Japan to UNESCO, reflected on the important role of dialogue in connecting people and reaffirmed Japan's longstanding partnership with UNESCO in supporting access to reliable information as part of broader peacebuilding efforts.

The event concluded with a discussion that reaffirmed the importance of sustained partnerships in supporting South Sudan's peacebuilding efforts. As the world’s youngest nation marks 15 years of independence, the discussions reinforced UNESCO's commitment to working alongside national institutions and international partners to advance education, safeguard heritage and strengthen access to information through its multidisciplinary program in South Sudan.